Microcarrier Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

The global microcarrier market is expected to grow from $1.58 billion in 2021 to $1.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.25%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The microcarrier market is expected to reach $2.51 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.82%.



The microcarrier market consist of sales of gelatin-based, plastic-based and glass-based microcarrier.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Microcarrier refers to a support array that enables adherent cells to increase in bioreactors.Microcarriers focus on providing anchorage or a connection surface for suspended cell cultures, which aids in cell viability.



It aids in increasing cell numbers and maintaining the proper phenotype for tissue repair and its function restoration.



North America was the largest region in the microcarrier market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the microcarrier market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main product of microcarrier are equipment and consumables.The equipment product of microcarrier is used to modify the rates and effectiveness of cell attachment, making it easier for most cell types to adhere.



The microcarrier types are cationic microcarriers, collagen-coated microcarriers, protein-coated microcarriers, untreated microcarriers and other microcarriers that uses material such as alginate-based, collagen-based, dextran-based, polystyrene-based, and other material type which are applied in vaccine manufacturing, cell therapy, and other applications, used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research institutes and CROs.



The increasing prevalence of cancer cases propels the growth of the microcarrier market.The primary reason for cancer risk increasing is because of the increasing lifespan.



Furthermore, adopting a western lifestyle, poor dietary habits, an increase in dairy consumption, food additives, frequent non-vegetarian diets, chemical pollution, and a lack of exercise have all contributed to the rise in cancer cases worldwide.This increasing cancer cases aberrantly develop cells out of control that crosses their normal borders to infiltrate any organ or tissue of the body.



Microcarrier support is a matrix that allows adherent cells to grow in bioreactors while promoting cancer cell proliferation and the formation of microtissue in healing damaged or degenerated tissue for repair and restoration. For instance, in September 2020, according to the data published by the National Cancer Institute, a US-based government agency, part of the National Institutes of Health, 1,806,590 new cancer cases were recorded, out of which 43% of all cancer diagnosed in men, in the United States in 2020, increased from 1,752,735 recorded in the previous year, i.e., 2019. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of cancer cases propels the growth of the microcarrier market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the microcarrier market.The market has witnessed the use of microcarrier bead technology to allow developers to develop adherent cell cultures at related densities in single-use bioreactors.



It is a technique for imprinting adherent cells onto carriers, which are then developed in SUT reactor designs and scaled for clinical and commercial production volumes.Major players in the microcarrier sector are focused on technological advancements to sustain their market position.



For instance, In May 2022, denovoMATRIX, a Germany-based designer that produces biomaterials, launched a novel microcarrier to advance cell and gene therapy manufacturing.This microcarrier expands the availability of high-quality mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) for stem cell-based therapies.



This beadMATRIX product allows MSC proliferation and harvest in Xeno/serum-free media with high efficiency and stemness.



In April 2020, Sartorius AG, a Germany-based pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment company engaged in bioprocess solutions, acquired Danaher Life Sciences for $825 million.This sale involves multiple businesses acquisition of Danaher Life Sciences, such as label-free biomolecular characterization, chromatography hardware and resins, microcarriers and particle validation standards, single-use tangential flow filtration systems, and stainless steel hollow fiber tangential flow filtration systems.



Danaher made these sales to obtain regulatory approval for its acquisition of GE Biopharma, now known as Cytiva. Danaher Corporation is a US-based science and technology innovator company.



The countries covered in the microcarrier market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The microcarrier market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides microcarrier market statistics, including microcarrier industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a microcarrier market share, detailed microcarrier market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the microcarrier industry. This microcarrier market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

