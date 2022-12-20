Wearable Medical Devices Market Report 2022: Increasing Adoption of Medical Technology Presents Opportunities for Growth

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Product Type, by Application, by End user and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global wearable medical devices market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

Increases in awareness and health facilities and advancement in technology and innovation in the devices are some of the factors propelling the wearable medical devices market growth. Smart watch, wristband, and smartphones are some of the wearable medical devices which are targeted by the companies. This is owing to factors such as their high demand and user friendly approach, and it also reduces hospital-based expenditure.

In the near future medical technology is expected to play a major role in healthcare services. These wearable medical devices help pharmaceutical companies in conducting valuable clinical trials. Wearable medical devices can also help in detection of early symptoms of some diseases .Wearable medical devices are available in wide range with different functions such as alerting mechanism, real-time feedback, and wireless data transmission.



Market Dynamics



Increasing number of product launches of medical devices is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on August 11, 2022, Oticon, a hearing aid manufacturer launched 'the Power of the Groundbreaking Polaris Platform' to its new custom hearing range designed to provide optimum comfort. This small in the ear design is invisible to 9 out of 10 users, this has been made possible through advanced miniaturization technique. This new hearing aid comes with customized fitting and can be fitted to level 90. More users can really choose to have an in-the-ear (ITE) style due to the smaller shape, which allows experts to accommodate more ears.



Key features of the study:

This study provides insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global wearable medical devices market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered include Current Health, Sorrel Medical, Willow, Aeroflow Breastpumps, Medtronic plc, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Medical, Johnson and Johnson, Siemens AG, Fitbit Inc., Sonova, Panasonic Corporation, Fitbit, Garmin International, Lifewatch AG, Apple Inc. Omron Corporation, Xiaomi Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Dragerwerk AG, Nokia Technologie,s Nymi Inc., Noise, Zepp Health Corporation, Fastrack, SAMSUNG, Wearable X, Ambiotex, Komodo Technologies, Carre Technologies Inc., Siren.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global wearable medical devices market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global wearable medical devices market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Product Type:

Wearable Therapeutic Medical Devices

Hearing Aids

Insulin Pump

Respiratory Therapy Devices

Sleep Apnea Devices

Non-invasive Ventilation Devices

Wearable Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices

Fetal and Obstetric Devices

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

Cardiac Monitoring Devices

Wearable Heart Rate Monitors

Wearable Pulse Oximeter

Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor

Health and Fitness Devices

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Application:

Patient Monitoring

Health & Fitness

Home Healthcare

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By End User

Clinics

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Channels

Hypermarkets

Individuals

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Region:

North America

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

By Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

By Country

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

By Region/Country

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Company Profiles

Current Health

Sorrel Medical

Willow

Aeroflow Breastpumps

Medtronic plc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Smiths Medical

Johnson and Johnson

Siemens AG

Fitbit Inc.

Sonova

Panasonic Corporation

Garmin International

Lifewatch AG

Apple Inc.

Omron Corporation

Xiaomi Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Dragerwerk AG

Nokia Technologie,s

Nymi Inc.

Noise

Zepp Health Corporation

Fastrack

SAMSUNG

Wearable X

Ambiotex

Komodo Technologies

Carre Technologies Inc.

Siren

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Wearable Medical Devices Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

5. Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Product Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

8. Global Wearable Medical Devices Market , By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Section

