Digestive Health Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

The global digestive health market is expected to grow from $43.24 billion in 2021 to $49.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.31%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The digestive health market is expected to grow to $72.65 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.35%.



The digestive health market consists of sales of food enzymes and microbial-based ingredients.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Digestive health is a system that enables the body to efficiently digest food and absorb nutrients, maintaining overall health. Constipation, heartburn, bloating, indigestion, and other digestive issues are less common in those with sound digestion, as are more severe digestive illnesses.



North America was the largest region in the digestive health market in 2021. The regions covered in the digestive health market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main types of digestive health products are functional foods and beverages, vitamins and dietary supplements, and other products.The functional foods and beverages offer health benefits beyond their nutritional value.



Functional food and beverages are products that have an added physiological benefit above and beyond their naturally occurring benefits.The various ingredient used in digestive health products are probiotics, prebiotics, digestive enzymes, and other ingredients.



The digestive health products are distributed through supermarkets/hypermarkets, hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and other distribution channels.



The rising geriatric population is driving the digestive health market.The geriatric population consists of adults 65 years of age and older.



The digestive system may not function as swiftly or as efficiently as it once did as people age because numerous biological processes slow down with advancing years.The muscles in the digestive system become stiffer, softer, and less effective over time.



Digestive health products aid the body in efficiently digesting food and absorbing nutrients, maintaining overall health. For instance, according to a report by United Nations on World Population Ageing 2019, 703 million people worldwide were 65 or older in 2019, and the older people population growth is predicted to double by 2050, reaching 1.5 billion. Therefore, the increasing geriatric population will propel the digestive health market.



New product innovation is a key trend in the digestive health market.Detoxification is gaining popularity, which is being taken as an opportunity by major digestive health companies.



A series of procedures known as detoxification is intended to treat acute intoxication and withdrawal.For instance, in August 2022, JP Holistic Nutrition, a UK-based online pet supplement store, launched Urban Retreat RESET.



Urban Retreat Reset detox is a beverage for digestion and gut health.Digestive enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics are all ingredients in this supplement for digestive health.



It conatins alkalizing products that enhance wellbeing, sleep, mood regulation, and brain health.



In March 2021, PanTheryx, the colostrum-based nutrition and biotechnology company, acquired TruBiotics from Bayer HealthCare LLC for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, PanTheryx will expand its product portfolio in the probiotics and microbiome category.



TruBiotics is a probiotic brand of Bayer AG, a German multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, that specialises in nutritional supplements, including probiotics.



The countries covered in the digestive health market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The digestive health market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides digestive health market statistics, including digestive health industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a digestive health market share, detailed digestive health market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the digestive health industry. This digestive health market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

