Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, API, No-Code, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality: Featuring AMD, Intel, Olive, Qualcomm & More

This edition of IT, Computing and Communications (ITCC) Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot of the emerging ICT led innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, API, No-Code, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality. This issue focuses on the application of information and communication technologies in alleviating the challenges faced across industry sectors in areas such as retail, healthcare, gaming, and manufacturing.

ITCC TOE's mission is to investigate emerging wireless communication and computing technology areas including 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Big Data, cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, virtualization and the Internet of Things and their new applications; unearth new products and service offerings; highlight trends in the wireless networking, data management and computing spaces; provide updates on technology funding; evaluate intellectual property; follow technology transfer and solution deployment/integration; track development of standards and software; and report on legislative and policy issues and many more.

The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have a profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more.

The global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, we also closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, API, No-Code, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality

Financial Data Collection and Reporting API

Helping Banks Assess Risk Portfolios of Smbs

Codat-Investor Dashboard

Text Messaging Based Marketing Tool

Helping Brands Connect With Customers & Prospects

Postscript-Investor Dashboard

API-Driven Conversational Intelligence Platform

Value Proposition of Symbl.AI

Symbl.AI-Investor Dashboard

Nlp-As-A-Service for Text Analysis

Value Proposition of One AI

One AI-Investor Dashboard

Faster Cloud Computing Using Machine Learning

Value Proposition of Strong Compute

Strong Compute-Investor Dashboard

No-Code Payment Processing Platform

Value Proposition of Hitpay

Hitpay-Investor Dashboard

Saas Platform for Online Messaging

Value Proposition of Take Blip

Take Blip-Investor Dashboard

AI-Based Unstructured Data Processing

Indico Data's Value Proposition

Indico Data-Investor Dashboard

AI-Based R&D Tax Credit Assessment

Boast's Value Proposition

Boast-Investor Dashboard

AI-Based Healthcare Process Automation

Olive's Value Proposition

Olive-Investor Dashboard

AI-Based Healthcare Management

Viz.AI's Value Proposition

Viz.AI-Investor Dashboard

Processor for Internet of Things (IoT) Laptop Support

Intel's Value Proposition

Intel-Investor Dashboard

High Performance and Connectivity

Amd's Value Proposition

Amd-Investor Dashboard

Cloud Platform Bringing Vr to Multiple Devices

Varjo's Value Proposition

Varjo-Investor Dashboard

Cutting the Augmented Reality (Ar) Cord

Qualcomm Inc's Value Proposition

Qualcomm-Investor Dashboard

2. Key Contacts

