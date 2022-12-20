Global Organic Dairy Products Market Report 2022: Intense Market Penetration and Low Shelf Premium Keep Sector Growing

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Dairy Products Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Organic Dairy Market will reach US$ 40.4 Billion by 2027. The global organic dairy industry has remained stable in the last five years. There were several reasons behind this, including intense market penetration and low shelf premium, especially in yogurt and milk. Organic dairy products are produced with organic milk as raw material from animals reared using organic agricultural practices. Organic dairy products include 50% more beneficial omega-3 fatty acids and 40% more heart-healthy Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) than regular dairy products. These products provide several health advantages, including enhancing immunity, increasing metabolism, reducing muscular and joint lower and ache, risk of cancer and heart diseases.



Worldwide Organic Dairy Market Size was US$ 23.8 Billion in 2021



The organic dairy product industry is driven by the continuous introduction of innovative organic dairy products such as flavored organic drinks and energy-based milk drinks in distribution channels like Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, etc. The demand for organic dairy drinks and food is experiencing a steady increase in daily life. The advancement in health awareness among consumers is one of the key driving factors. Furthermore, environmental protection, food safety, animal welfare, and increased usage of natural and organic products are the other consequential factors contributing to the growth of this market.



Global Organic Dairy Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% from 2021 to 2027



Based on product type, Organic fluid milk represents a staple food for most customers, particularly in producing nations, such as China and India. Various operations are performed for processing beverage milk, namely homogenization, standardization, fortification with vitamins A and D and pasteurization. It is highly nutritious and rich in energy, proteins, vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, fats, and minerals, minor biological proteins, and enzymes. As a result, fluid milk offers myriad health benefits, including a more robust immune system, increased bone strength, and the prevention of various illnesses, such as dental decay, dehydration, respiratory problems, hypertension, obesity, osteoporosis, and some forms of cancer.



North America Accounts for a significant Market Share Globally



In terms of Region, North America has the significant market share in the organic dairy product market. This is attributed to the growing consumption of organic dairy products in countries such as the United States on account of increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of such food products. Consumers in the region switch to organically produced dairy products due to their increasing health consciousness. Moreover, the growing understanding of the health benefits of these products has also catalyzed their demand in the region.



Apart from this, the improved retail channels across the region have induced the easy availability of organic dairy products in supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience and grocery stores, etc. Further, different organic dairy products are available in the industry, offering a vast product portfolio to consumers. This includes flavored milk, ice cream, milk, yogurt, and cheese, which can cater to the flavor and importance of a large number of consumers.



Products - Market have been covered 6 Viewpoints



1. Organic Fluid Milk

2. Organic Yoghurt

3. Organic Cheese

4. Organic Butter

5. Organic Cream

6. Others



Distribution Channel - Market have been covered 4 Viewpoints



1. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

2. Convenience Stores

3. Online

4. Others



Region - Market have been covered 5 Viewpoints



1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Latin America

5. Middle East & Africa



All the key players have been covered 3 Viewpoints



1. Overviews

2. Recent Developments

3. Revenues

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $23.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $40.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Organic Dairy Products Market



6. Market Share - Global Organic Dairy Market



7. Products - Global Organic Dairy Market



8. Distribution Channel - Global Organic Dairy Market



9. Region - Global Organic Dairy Market



10. Porters Five Forces

11. Company Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Arla Foods

The Kroger Company

General Mills, Inc.

China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd.

Saputo, Inc.

Unilever plc

Nestle

SunOpta Inc

