Company Announcement 20 December 2022 at 1.00 p.m. (CET)

Savosolar’s financial calendar and Annual General Meeting in 2023

Savosolar Plc annually publishes a Financial Statements release, an Annual report, a Half-year Financial report for the first six months of the year and interim reports on the first three and nine months of the year.

Financial calendar for 2023:

Financial Statement release for 2022: 6 March 2023

Annual Accounts 2022: 6 April 2023 (latest)

Business Review for January–March: 8 May 2023

Half-year Financial Report: 28 August 2023

Business Review for January–September: 6 November 2023

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) is planned to be held on 10 May 2023 at 2.00 p.m. (EET).

About Savosolar

Savosolar has two business units: Marine logistics and Renewable energy.

The Marine logistics business unit (Meriaura Oy) is a major carrier of dry cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company offers its customers competitive and environmentally sustainable sea transport services, while at the same time reducing the carbon emissions of sea transport. Long charter contracts, a modern fleet and a strong market position in renewable energy construction projects offer the opportunity for cargo that supports environmentally friendly solutions. As part of Marine logistics, VG-EcoFuel produces recycled biofuels from recycled bio-oils and industrial byproducts.

The Renewable energy business unit designs and delivers clean energy production systems as turn-key deliveries. The heart of the systems is large-scale solar heating systems, which are implemented using the company's own efficient solar thermal collectors. Other energy production and storage solutions can be connected to the systems, too. The company has taken the utilization of large-scale solar heating to the next level with its patented technology where the core is the optically coated direct flow absorbers. With this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers produce clean and competitive energy

Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com .