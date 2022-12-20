The MLOps market size is projected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2022 to USD 5.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 41.0%

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "MLOps Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373920/?utm_source=GNW

However, organizations are unable to embrace MLOps models due to the lack of expertise of employees. Surveys have frequently demonstrated the inadequate knowledge and abilities of the employees in enterprises, according to numerous reports and research. Organizations should prioritise and make significant investments in training and certifications to address this issue, ensuring that the workforce has the necessary understanding of MLOps models and strategies and can put those tactics into practice for effective data management.



By vertical, banking, financial services, and insurance segment to account for larger market size during forecast period

BFSI segment holds the largest market size as today’s financial institutions use large data streams to create strong ML models that are subsequently deployed for specific objectives.Banking services would require to rapidly expand ML models owing to the growing volume and complexity of data to minimize operational costs associated with data management, and handle data concerns such as transparency and governance.



Banks can use MLOps to automate the process of integrating AI/ML models into the applications.MLOps can help aid in the automation of program versioning and drift, as well as the duplicability of similar findings at scale.



MLOps significantly reduces the cost of AI/Ml integrations inside self-managed systems through version control, traceability, continual code checks, and CI/CD pipelines.

• By organization size, SMEs segment to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



Small and medium-sized enterprises are organizations with an employee strength of less than 1,000.SMEs make for vast majority of enterprises globally and play a significant role in most economies.



Today’ only fewer SMEs have adopted MLOps platforms relative to the large enterprises’ counterparts.However, the firms underlying SMEs adopting MLOps platforms are expected to rise as this would make things faster, smarter, and easier.



These organizations are focused on deploying MLOps platforms to improve competitiveness and reduce operating costs.The MLOps platforms will enable SMEs to create web apps with dashboards and other visually appealing business graphics to showcase the discovered insights.



This, in turn, would enable SMEs to adopt MLOps platform and services in the near future.



Asia Pacific to register highest growth rate during forecast period

The region is expected to show potential growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as government measures encouraging AI, increased ML usage, and the creation of numerous ML start-ups in the region.The APAC MLOps market has been classified into verticals, component, deployment, and organization size.



MLOps platform and services enabled businesses to swiftly discover trends and make better judgements.Companies are expediting to produce and implement ML models because of its benefits, hence increasing market growth.



Several large enterprises and SMEs are looking forward to the APAC region as an opportunity for their growth.



The major players covered in the MLOps report IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), HPE (US), GAVS Technologies (US), DataRobot (US), Cloudera (US), Alteryx (US), Domino Data Lab (US), Valohai (US), H2O.ai (US), MLflow (Netherlands), Neptune.ai (Europe), Comet (US), SparkCognition (US), Hopsworks (Europe), Datatron (US), Weights & Biases (US), Katonic.ai (Australia), Modzy (US), Iguazio (Israel), Teliolabs (US), ClearML (Israel), Akira.AI (India), and Blaize (US).



