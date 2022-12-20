Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Report 2022: Government Support for Digital Payments Bolsters Sector Growth

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market By Type, By Application, & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size was valued at USD 3.27 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 22.18 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 31.45% over the forecast period (2022 - 2028).



The transportation industry significantly contributes to global air pollution. Globally, rising air pollution from heavy vehicle traffic necessitates the use of an alternate mode of transportation. The increased popularity and adoption of shared mobility is expected to drive the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market over the forecast period.

Automobile sharing is viewed as a more cost-effective alternative to car ownership because it saves consumers money on maintenance and fuel; it also helps to reduce air pollution. Additionally, rising consumer disposable income and increased investment in transportation infrastructure support mobility as a service sector.



The Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market segmentation is based on Type, Application, and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market is segmented as Ride-Hailing, Car Sharing, Taxi Services, and Others. Based on the Application, the Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market is segmented as IOS, Android, and Others. Based on Region it is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.



The primary driver of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is that governments all over the world are taking steps to encourage digital payments. For example, the Indian government established the Digital-India programme to promote cashless transactions and digital payment systems throughout the country. The growing number of e-commerce businesses and the expanding use of e-wallets for transactional purposes are driving the industry. The development of highly secure and safe payment gateways is also expected to drive the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market during the forecast period.



Increased transportation congestion and pollution are major constraints, particularly in developing countries. Most drivers drive alone, which contributes to higher vehicle emissions and traffic congestion that would not exist without ride-hailing. To reduce traffic congestion, governments in many developing countries are encouraging citizens to use public transportation rather than Mobility as a Service.



A growing trend in the market for mobility as a service is one transportation ticket. Frequent interstate and intercity travelers encounter challenges planning and boarding a variety of modes of transportation to get where they're going.

The French Mobility Act, which asks for a single ticket or smartcard for mobility as a service apps, is being implemented by governments in developing countries. A programme that offers a single transit ticket offers a variety of services, like single-pass, which would replace consumers' current subscriptions to all services.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $3.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $22.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.4% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Uber Technologies Inc. (US)

Moovit Inc. (Israel)

MaaS Global Oy (Finland)

Citymapper (UK)

Mobilleo (UK)

SkedGo Pty Ltd (Australia)

UbiGo (Sweden)

Splyt (UK)

Qixxit (Germany)

Communauto (Canada)

Tranzer (Netherlands)

