Global Electric Two-wheeler Market Start-ups Analysis Report 2022: Focus on OEMs, Fleets, & Charging Infrastructure

This report evaluates start-ups in the E2W market and subsegments, focusing on disruptive innovations in business models, products, solutions, and technologies. The evaluation process filters start-ups in each segment globally to the top 10, with the top five profiled. We also provide market stakeholders with growth opportunities they can explore and capture.
There is a global emergence of start-ups, especially in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) segment, during and post-COVID-19 pandemic. With lockdowns preventing people from leaving their homes, last-mile delivery services boomed, increasing the use and popularity of light electric vehicles. I
n addition, economic and environmental factors such as rising fuel prices and economies shifting to greener and sustainable transportation to decrease the carbon footprint drive the E2W market demand worldwide. As the E2W market grows, associated subsegments such as E2W fleet businesses and battery manufacturing, swapping, and charging infrastructure register concurrent growth.
Start-ups in the E2W segment are not a new occurrence. However, the number of start-ups and the investments they attract have increased considerably after the pandemic. Most countries have also shifted their focus from two-wheelers with internal combustion engines to E2Ws, evident through the subsidies and incentives offered to manufacturers and other market stakeholders.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Electric Two-wheeler (E2W) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Environment
- Scope of Analysis
- Vehicle Segmentation and Definition
- Market Segmentation
- Competitors
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Start-up Definition
- The Start-up Methodology
- Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
- Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
- E2W OEMs - Benchmark Overview
- E2W Fleet Operators - Benchmark Overview
- E2W Battery-swapping and Charging Infrastructure - Benchmark Overview
- Main Participants Investing in Start-ups
- E2W Start-ups Attracting Major Investments Globally
- Emerging Global Destinations for E2W Start-up Investments in the Past 2 Years
- Growth Opportunities by Region - Boosting Investments in E2W Start-ups
3 E2W OEMs
- Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
- Shortlisting Exercise
- Criteria to Shortlist Companies
- Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
- Start-up Evaluation - Scorecard
- Damon Motors Inc. Profile
- Gogoro Inc. Profile
- Ola Electric Profile
- Cake Profile
- Vinfast Profile
4 E2W Fleets
- Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
- Shortlisting Exercise
- Criteria to Shortlist Companies
- Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
- Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard
- Acciona Mobility
- Tier Mobility
- Bounce - Bounce Share
- Yulu Bikes
- Revel Transit Inc.
5 E2W Charging Infrastructure
- Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
- Shortlisting Exercise
- Criteria to Shortlist Companies
- Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
- Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard
- Gogoro Inc. Profile - Battery-swapping Solutions
- Swobbee Profile
- Bounce - Bounce Infinity Profile
- Sun Mobility Profile
- KYMCO Ionex Profile
- E2W Battery Manufacturing
- Criteria to Shortlist Companies
- Log9 Materials Profile
- Matter Profile
- Gouach Profile
6 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Purpose-built E2Ws for Shared and Commercial Applications
- Growth Opportunity 2: Battery Recycling
- Growth Opportunity 3: Demand Creation through Newer Business Models
7 Next Steps
