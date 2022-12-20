Europe B2C E-Commerce Delivery Market Analysis Report 2022 Featuring DHL, DPD, FedEx, GLS, InPost, & Pocztex

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe B2C E-Commerce Delivery 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Home delivery developed great popularity in multiple European countries in 2021
As B2C E-Commerce continues to rise, the optimization and personalization of delivery methods gains momentum. Home delivery was the top shipping destination offered by online retailers, with over half of digital merchants shipping to residences. Likewise, consumers also opt for home delivery.
According to a survey cited in the report, more than one-half of online shoppers chose standard home delivery at checkout. In the United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, among others, a notable portion of online shoppers preferred home delivery with a signature requirement. Some variation in preferences appeared in countries within the European region, such as Sweden where nearly one-third of online shoppers preferred to have their B2C E-Commerce purchases delivered to their mailbox/multioccupancy mailbox by the mail carrier.
Online shoppers in Europe find 3-5 days to be the maximum acceptable delivery time
Online shoppers in many countries in Europe find 3-5 days to be the maximum amount of time to wait for their order to arrive. Very few online shoppers found 6 days or more to be acceptable, thus showcasing the importance of speed when it comes to B2C E-Commerce order fulfillment.
In Germany, many online shoppers considered fast delivery to be one of the most important delivery related factors when shopping online, after the cost of delivery. Furthermore, a quarter of online shoppers in Sweden gave great importance to fast deliveries when shopping online, as spelled out in the report.
Questions Covered in the Report
- What was the most preferred delivery location in E-commerce in Europe?
- How do delivery preferences differ across the countries in this region?
- What did online shoppers in Europe consider to be the most important criteria when ordering online?
- Which courier services were mostly used for delivery in E-Commerce in Poland?
- Which advantage of E-Commerce was most significant to online shoppers in Germany?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
- Overview of B2C E-Commerce Delivery, August 2022
- Smart Parcel Locker Market Value, in USD million, 2022e & 2029f
- Share of Delivery Preferences, in % of Consumers, June-July 2021
- Share of Online Shoppers Who Prefer Having Items Bought Delivered to Them as Opposed to Picking Them Up, in %, June-July 2021
- Share of Consumers Who Trust That Retailers Will Fulfill Online Orders as Promised, in %, June-July 2021
- Share of New Fulfillment Priorities, in % of Decision-Makers, June-July 2021
- Share of Retail Decision-Makers Focusing on Offering a Wide Variety of Delivery Options and Speeds, in %, 2019 & 2021e
- Important Service Attributes When Shopping For Groceries, in % of Grocery Shoppers, October-November 2021
- Services Related to Delivery and Fulfillment Are Important When Buying Groceries, by Age Group, in % of Grocery Shoppers, October-November 2021
- Attitude Towards Paying For Delivery and Return Services, in % of Respondents, November 2021
- Share of Consumers' Attitude Towards Environmental Impact of Online Delivery, in %, November 2021
3. Europe
3.1. Regional
- Breakdown of Expected B2C E-Commerce Delivery Times, by Select Countries, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021e
- Top 3 Shipping Methods That Online Retailers Offered, in % of Online Retailers, May 2021
- Top Delivery Method Preferred At Checkout During Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, May 2021
- Delivery Destinations Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021
- Top Shipping Related Reasons Why Online Shoppers Stop Purchasing Products Added to Their Basket, in %, May 2021
- Important Criteria When Ordering Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021
- Willingness to Pay Extra For an Eco-Friendly B2C E-Commerce Delivery, by Select Countries, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021e
3.2. Advanced Markets
3.2.1. UK
- Breakdown of Most Preferred E-Commerce Delivery Methods, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021e
- Delivery Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce Delivery, in % of Online Shoppers, May 2021
- Top 5 Reasons for Cross-Border Online Shopping, incl. Delivery-Related, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in UK, 2021
3.2.2. Germany
- Breakdown of Delivery Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021e
- Delivery-Related Factors That Are Important When Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021e
- Share of Respondents Who Do Not Order Online Due to High Shipping Costs, in %, 2022e
- Most Important Advantages of Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, October 2021
- Share of Online Shoppers Who Care A Lot About Parcel Locker Delivery, in %, May 2021
3.2.3. France
- Share of E-Shoppers Who Used Click & Collect Option, in %, 2021
- Share of E-Shoppers Who Travelled to a Collection Point, in % & Preferred Collection Point, in % of E-Shoppers, 2021
3.2.4. Italy
- Most Preferred B2C E-Commerce Delivery Destinations, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021
- Areas in Which Companies Will Expand Their Organizational Structure, in % of Companies, 2022e
3.2.5. Netherlands
- Breakdown of Delivery Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021e
3.2.6. Spain
- Delivery Destinations Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021
- Share of Online Shoppers Who Want to be Able to Choose Same-day Delivery, in %, May 2021
3.2.7. Belgium
- Breakdown of Delivery Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021e
3.2.8. Sweden
- Breakdown of Delivery Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021e
- Delivery-Related Factors That Are Important When Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021e
3.2.9. Switzerland
- Top 3 Preferred Delivery Addresses, in % of Respondents, 2021
- Preferred Shipping/Delivery Methods, in % of Respondents, 2021
- Top Reasons For Choosing Click & Collect Services, in % of Respondents, 2021
3.2.10. Denmark
- Breakdown of Delivery Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021e
3.2.11. Finland
- Delivery-Related Factors That Are Important When Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021e
3.2.12. Austria
- Delivery Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce Delivery, in % of Online Shoppers, May 2021
3.3. Emerging Markets
3.3.1. Poland
- Breakdown of Delivery Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021e
- Breakdown of Delivery Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021e
- Methods of Delivery That Encourage Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, May and June 2021
- Breakdown of Courier Service Providers Used For Delivery in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, May and June 2021
3.3.2. Turkey
- Important Criteria When Ordering Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021
3.3.3. Portugal
- Top Reasons For Not Purchasing Products Online, incl. "Delivery Related Reasons", in % of Households, June-September 2021
3.3.4. Czech Republic
- Delivery Destinations Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021
Companies Mentioned
- DHL
- DPD
- FedEx
- GLS
- InPost
- Pocztex
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4c66b7