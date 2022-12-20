Global Wireless Infrastructure Market to Hit Sales of $426.68 Billion by 2028 | India is the Most Lucrative Market | Nokia and Sony Ericson to Benefit the Most

Westford, USA, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wireless infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11.17% over the forecast period. The primary drivers for this growth include expanding use of smart devices and growing demand for cellular coverage across emerging markets. However, challenges such as increasing spectrum congestion and security concerns are expected to hamper the industry's growth in the long term. Moreover, there is concern about how these expanding technology advancements will impact the workforce and society in general. As a result, there is an urgent need to formulate effective policy responses to these issues.

Customers nowadays expect more coverage when travelling outside of their home country, and they want to be able to use their devices' full potential no matter where they are. In addition to these drivers, there are some important trends in the global wireless infrastructure market that are also playing a role in the growth of the wireless infrastructure industry. For instance, there's been an increased interest in mobile WANs (wide area networks), which connect remote offices with corporate headquarters via telecommunications networks. And last but not least, there's been a shift towards 5G deployment due to its numerous benefits: improved network reliability and speeds; reduced energy consumption; enhanced user experience; and reduced costs.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/wireless-infrastructure-market

SkyQuest's wireless infrastructure market report provides an overview of the key trends and dynamics in the market. The report categorizes the industry into five main sectors – mobile network operators, equipment providers, global network operators (GNOs), service providers and end users. This report analyses the top four mobile network operators (MNOs) in addition to the leading vendors including: Verizon Communications Inc., Reliance Jio, T-Mobile, Airtel, AT&T Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc. It also covers the deployment of 5G networks by deploying deep learning models on top of existing 4G networks.

In terms of equipment providers, this report examines players such as Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, and Intel Corp. It also looks at where these vendors are positioned geographically across both developed and emerging countries and how this is impacting their market shares.

Dynamics of the Global Wireless Infrastructure Market

The wireless infrastructure market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 11.7% through 2028, making it a lucrative sector for businesses and investors. SkyQuest’s report, takes a look at the prospects for the industry and provides insights into the factors driving its growth.

The report states that there are several major drivers of the wireless infrastructure market's growth. The sector is experiencing strong demand from both enterprise and consumer markets due to the increasing prevalence of wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, as well as expanding IoT (Internet of Things) networks. Additionally, investment in new wireless technology is fueling innovation in the overall sector. For instance, in August 2022, Indian telecom operators spent over $19 billion on purchasing 5G spectrum. These factors are prompting more companies to adopt wireless technologies and expand their networks in the global wireless infrastructure market.

SkyQuest also points out that rising prices for equipment and services are benefitting the market. This is because increased spending on telecommunications not only drives network expansion but also supports faster innovation in the wireless technology space. This happens because companies need to upgrade their networks to keep pace with innovations in technology, which drives up costs for both equipment manufacturers and service providers.

Overall, the report provides an outlook on the future of the wireless infrastructure industry that should be useful to business and investor stakeholders.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/wireless-infrastructure-market

5G to Become Gamechanger for Wireless Infrastructure Market

In the race to develop next-generation wireless infrastructure, operators are looking to deploy 5G services. This global report from SkyQuest provides a unique insight into the global wireless infrastructure market with data on subscribers, market share and forecasts up to 2028. Currently, 5G will require an expansion of the subscriber base, with operators expecting to add an extra 1.2 billion 5G subscriptions over the next five years (2021-25). In 2022, there will be 420 million 5G subscriptions in Asia Pacific alone. North America and Europe are forecasted to see the second and third largest numbers of 5G subscriptions, respectively. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to have the highest number of 5G subscribers.

5G will be a game-changer for operators and consumers alike in the global wireless infrastructure market, as it has the potential to improve consumer experience and boost business growth. The report finds that by 2028, 4G technology will have lost market share around the world except in China where it retains its dominant position. By 2025, mobile networks will be providing majority of services with 3G/4G dropping down rapidly in ranking from 68% (in 2021) to 40% (in 2028). With 5G, mobile networks are poised to retain their leadership by providing an overall superior user experience with higher speeds and new capabilities such as self-driving cars and remote industrial operations while enabling innovative new business models such as “the sharing economy

India to Offer Lucrative Growth in Wireless Infrastructure Market

One of the key factors driving this growth is the increasing adoption of 4G and 5G wireless technologies. SkyQuest has found that 71% of Indian consumers are already using 4G while 7% are already using 5G. This indicates that there is a considerable amount of potential for expanding the reach of these technologies in India. In addition, various sectors are benefitting from the growth of the wireless infrastructure industry. For instance, automotive manufactures in the wireless infrastructure market are increasingly using wireless technology to connect car components, such as engines, brakes, steering and transmissions.

Healthcare establishments are also adopting wireless facilities to improve patient care quality and transport patients between different areas within hospitals. There are several challenges that the industry face, including pervasive theft of equipment and inability to keep up with demand from consumers in rapidly-growing markets such as India. However, these challenges can be overcome through concerted efforts by key players in the sector.

Nokia and Sony Ericson are Well Placed to Benefit from Rapidly Expanding Wireless Infrastructure Market

With the world's population expected to reach 8.18 billion by 2025, the demand for wireless services is set to grow rapidly. Nokia and Sony Ericsson are well placed to benefit from this expansion, as they both have strong positions in both mobile phones, network equipment, infrastructure development capabilities. Nokia has a dominant position in the wireless infrastructure market, with a market share of around 15%.

The growth of wireless infrastructure is likely to play an important role in fueling this growth. The number of wireless connections worldwide is expected to grow from more than 5 billion today to more than 10 billion by the end of 2022. This growth is likely to be driven by increasing demand for mobile broadband services, which are expected to account for more than 50% of all wireless connections by 2022.This rapid expansion of wireless infrastructure market is likely to provide significant benefits for Nokia and Sony Ericsson. Both companies are well positioned to benefit from increased demand for mobile phone and handset products. Nokia will be able to increase its market share and profits, while Sony Ericsson will be able to increase its sales and profits in the sector by partnering with key telecom operators. For instance, both the companies have joined hands of Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio for expanding their 5G network capabilities across the country by the end of 2023. This move will significantly important for both the companies to attract huge market revenue as the Reliance Jio is India’s most popular and dominant player with over 426 million subscribers.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/wireless-infrastructure-market

Top Players in the Global Wireless Infrastructure Market

Fujitsu (Japan)

Adtran, Inc. (US)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US)

Corning (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Samsung (South Korea)

Juniper (US)

CommScope (US)

HUBER + SUHNER (Switzerland)

ZTE Corporation (China)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global 3D Machine Vision Market

Global 5G Chipset Market

Global AR/VR/MR Market

Global 3D Glasses Market

Global Audio Conferencing Services Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com