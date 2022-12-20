Zai Lab Announces Participation in January Investor Conferences

SHANGHAI, China and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that senior management from Zai Lab will participate in the following investor conferences in January 2023:



Morgan Stanley Virtual China Opportunity Conference

Meetings: Wednesday, January 4, 2023 - Friday, January 6, 2023

J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 9:00 a.m. PST

Location: San Francisco

Webcast link of the corporate presentation at the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of Zai Lab’s website. The archived replay will be viewable after the events for 30 days.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States focused on bringing transformative medicines for oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neurological disorders to patients in China and around the world. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, including our products, business activities and partnerships, research, and other events or developments, please visit www.zailaboratory.com and follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

For more information, please contact:



Investor Relations: Lina Zhang

+86 136 8257 6943

lina.zhang@zailaboratory.com

Media: Christine Drury / Xiaoyu Chen

+1 (317) 385-9227 / +86 185 0015 5011

christine.drury@zailaboratory.com / xiaoyu.chen@zailaboratory.com

Source: Zai Lab Limited