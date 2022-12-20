India's ADAS Market Markets Report 2022-2023 & 2028: Camera-based ADAS Features to Drive Competitive Intensity, Reaching a CAGR of 44.6% by 2028

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in India's ADAS Market for Passenger Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Competitive intensity will drive the introduction of ADAS in mass market vehicles, thus cascading the technology to lower segment vehicles. The study period is 2022-2028, with forecast from 2023 to 2028.
The Indian passenger vehicles market is evolving with a clear shift in consumer preference from low-cost vehicles to feature-rich vehicles.
These consumers now are willing to spend thousands more on comfort and convenience features. The industry is addressing this trend by offering driver assistance features to enhance safety in and outside the vehicle.
During the last decade, the passive and active safety market in India has grown rapidly, owing to regulatory mandates. Now a few mass market OEMs now have started introducing safety-critical advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in their flagship D or C segment vehicles.
ADAS penetration is on course to increase, with competitive intensity and proposed NCAP incentivization and regulations.
Key Issues Addressed
- What influencing factors will affect the introduction of ADAS features?
- What does the L0 to L2 ADAS penetration appear in the Indian market?
- How does ADAS feature penetration look for L0, L1, and L2?
- How does the penetration change by OEM type and vehicle segment?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on India's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for Passenger Vehicles Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Vehicle Segmentation
- Scope of Analysis
- SAE* International Definition for Levels of Driving Automation
- Segmentation
- ADAS Regulations in India
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- L0 to L2 ADAS Penetration Forecast
- L0 to L2 ADAS Penetration by Segment
- Competitive Environment
3. Forward Collision Warning
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Penetration Forecast
- Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
- Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
4. Reverse Parking Alert
- Reverse Parking Alert (RPA)
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Penetration Forecast
- Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
- Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
5. Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Penetration Forecast
- Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
- Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
6. Blind Spot Detection
- Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Penetration Forecast
- Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
- Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
7. Over Speed Alert
- Over Speed Alert (OSA)
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Penetration Forecast
- Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
- Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
8. Surround View Camera
- Surround View Camera (SVC)
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Penetration Forecast
- Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
- Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
9. Traffic Sign Recognition System
- Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) System
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Penetration Forecast
- Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
- Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
10. Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Penetration Forecast
- Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
- Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
11. Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Penetration Forecast
- Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
- Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
12. Lane Keep Assist
- Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Penetration Forecast
- Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
- Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
13. Automated Parking Assist I
- APA
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Penetration Forecast
- Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
- Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
14. Highway Assist
- Highway Assist (HA)
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Penetration Forecast
- Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
- Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
15. Automated Parking Assist II
- APA II
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Penetration Forecast
- Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
- Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
16. ADAS Penetration By OEM
- ADAS Penetration by OEM, Feature Offering
- ADAS Penetration by OEM, Feature Growth
17. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Safety-critical Driver Assistance Features
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Forward-facing Camera Systems
- Growth Opportunity 3 - 360-degree Sensing and Perception
18. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4bfx3