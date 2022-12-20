New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374566/?utm_source=GNW





The global high-performance liquid chromatography market is expected to grow from $4.80 billion in 2021 to $5.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.16%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The high-performance liquid chromatography market is expected to reach $6.53 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.42%.



The high-performance liquid chromatography refers to an analytical technique of separating, identifying, and quantifying components in a mixture.The process relies on pumps which are used to move a pressured liquid solvent containing the sample combination through a column containing a solid adsorbent material.



This procedure allows for both quantitative and qualitative analysis.



North America was the largest region in the high-performance liquid chromatography market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The main product of high-performance liquid chromatography are instruments, consumables, and accessories.The instruments product of high-performance liquid chromatography is instrument used to perform holding packing material (stationary phase) and pumping mobile phase in high-performance liquid chromatography.



Instruments in high-performance liquid chromatography refer to delivery systems, mobile phase/solvent reservoir, post-column apparatus, detector, data collection, output system, and others, that are applied in clinical research, diagnostics, forensic, and other applications, used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, diagnostic laboratories, food and beverage industry, academic and research institutes and others end-users (environmental, forensic, chemicals and energy).



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and acute diseases is expected to propel the demand for the high performance lquid chromatography market.Chronic diseases are long-lasting sicknesses that often cannot be healed.



However, it is occasionally curable and controllable.The changing lifestyle, eating habits, and not maintaining body weight are the reason for chronic conditions; a few more prolonged chronic infections lead to cancerous risk.



Growing exposure to these diseases raises the need for high performance lquid chromatography for a patient to treat complex chronic diseases.For instance, In September 2020, a research report published by American Action Forum identified that the prevalence and cost of chronic disease in the United States are growing and will continue to rise as the disease prevalence among young people and children rises.



The increasing total cost of chronic disease in the United States reaches $3.7 trillion each year, approximately 19.6 percent of its gross domestic product, making it a severe issue in healthcare. Therefore increasing prevalence of chronic and actue diseases is driving the growth of the high performance lquid chromatography market.



Technological advancement is the key trend that is gaining popularity in the high-performance liquid chromatography market.High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) has been frequently utilized for antibiotic analysis as it outperforms conventional microbiological techniques in terms of specificity, sensitivity, and analysis time.



Recently, the market has witnessed ion exchange liquid chromatography techniques for detecting glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) in blood samples.Ion exchange chromatography separates ions and polar compounds based on their affinity for ion exchangers.



Major companies operating in high-performance liquid chromatography focus on research and development to develop technologically advanced tools and solutions to strengthen their market position.For instance, In June 2021, Trivitron Healthcare, an India-based company operating in the manufacturing and supply of medical devices, introduced NANO H5 and NANO H110 for the detection of glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), measures the amount of glucose (sugar) in blood samples using ion exchange liquid chromatography.



NANO H5 and NANO H110 are automated HPLC analyzer that offers dual test mode for the HbA1c test and Hb Variant detection. This new high-performance liquid chromatography analyzer detects HbA1c in less than three minutes. These HbA1c analyzers based on HPLC will be utilized to monitor diabetes, thalassemia, and hemoglobin variations.



In January 2022, Bruker Corporation, a US-based manufacturer of scientific instruments for molecular and materials research, acquired Prolab Instruments GmbH for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Bruker Corporation aims to strengthen its product portfolio in proteomics and metabolomics workflows of high-performance mass spectrometry systems and to improve mobile injection unit technology.



Prolab Instruments GmbH is a Switzerland-based company operating in high-performance liquid chromatography instruments.



