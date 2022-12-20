Asia-Pacific Space Force Capability Structure Report 2022: Multi-domain Army Concepts, Dual-use Technologies, and Cyber-resilience Framework to Drive Future Technology Strategy

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Space Force Capability Structure" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an overview of the space force capacity structure of the Asia-Pacific

With an increase in tensions and conflict zones across the globe, military space capabilities have expanded to anticipate threats, respond to crises, and project power, guiding the development of offensive and defensive strategies vital to national interests.

The changing space environment has highlighted the role of space as a distinct warfighting domain representing disparate theories and strategies pertaining to space power.

Russia and China's positions on space are evolving to encompass information-driven capabilities as a pre-requisite to non-contact warfare, targeting assets and critical infrastructure to deprive the adversary of space-enabled information without geographically engaging in the physical theater of conflict.

The national security space postures of most countries in the Asia-Pacific, however, focus on deterring and countering threats from space that infringe on national, allied, and partner interests. These differences in military postures and capabilities have the potential to expose systemic cracks.

With space becoming inextricably linked to crisis stability, major powers have begun developing counter-space capabilities to degrade and deter adversary spheres of influence. Strategic stability and deterrence postures are virtually non-existent in the space domain due to the lack of human casualties and first-strike instability, increasing the risk of escalation of terrestrial conflicts and disturbance of nuclear stability.

The 1967 United Nations treaty signed by Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States to regulate the use of space and provide a framework for international space law failed to address anti-satellite weapons, the weaponization of space, resource utilization in the context of cislunar operations, and space debris deposition. As a result, major powers continue to develop kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities, exploiting grey areas in the treaty to conduct military operations in space.

The study focuses on China, India, Australia, Japan, and South Korea in terms of space force capabilities. It identifies the factors driving and restraining the industry in the region as well as the growth opportunities arising from the emerging changes that market players can leverage.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific Space Force Capability Structure

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Threat Assessment: Kinetic Physical and Non-kinetic Physical

Threat Assessment: Electronic and Cyber

China: Technology Capability Assessment

China: Manufacturing Capability Assessment

China: Manned Spaceflight and Cislunar Operations

China: Space Launch Capability

India: Technology Capability Assessment

India: Manufacturing Capability Assessment

India: Manned Spaceflight and Cislunar Operations

India: Space Launch Capability

Australia: Technology Capability Assessment

Australia: Manufacturing Capability Assessment

Australia: Space Launch Capability

Japan: Technology Capability Assessment

Japan: Manufacturing Capability Assessment

Japan: Manned Spaceflight and Cislunar Operations

Japan: Space Launch Capability

South Korea: Technology Capability Assessment

South Korea: Manufacturing Capability Assessment

South Korea: Manned Spaceflight and Cislunar Operations

South Korea: Space Launch Capability

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

3. Space Force Capability Structure - Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Cyber and Electronic Warfare Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 2: Multi-domain Army Concepts

Growth Opportunity 3: Terrestrial Platform Advances

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6hozhv



