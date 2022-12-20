Global Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS) Market Analysis/Opportunity Report 2022-2026 with Focus on Inline Metrology, Digital Twins, & Additive Manufacturing

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes the global optical digitizer and scanner (ODS) market and examines drivers and restraints that impact market growth.
The ODS market is segmented into structured light scanners (SLSs), laser trackers (LTs), and 3D laser scanners; certain product segments are growing faster than others. In 2021, the market witnessed a considerable rebound, mainly driven by the automotive industry.
The geographic scope of the study includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of World (RoW). Growing automation across industries will boost demand for ODS products. 3D laser scanners constitute the largest share of the market and will gradually replace SLSs. Annual estimates and forecasts have been provided by region, product, and end-user.
The study provides revenues for the base year (2021) and revenue projections run through 2026. The study also identifies and analyzes ODS market growth opportunities and provides recommendations to leverage them.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Optical Digitizers and Scanners (ODS) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Trends
- Sustainability and the ODS Market
- UN Sustainability Goals
- Use-Cases
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Inline Metrology
- Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Twins
- Growth Opportunity 3: Additive Manufacturing
