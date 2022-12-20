Global Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS) Market Analysis/Opportunity Report 2022-2026 with Focus on Inline Metrology, Digital Twins, & Additive Manufacturing

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the global optical digitizer and scanner (ODS) market and examines drivers and restraints that impact market growth.

The ODS market is segmented into structured light scanners (SLSs), laser trackers (LTs), and 3D laser scanners; certain product segments are growing faster than others. In 2021, the market witnessed a considerable rebound, mainly driven by the automotive industry.

The geographic scope of the study includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of World (RoW). Growing automation across industries will boost demand for ODS products. 3D laser scanners constitute the largest share of the market and will gradually replace SLSs. Annual estimates and forecasts have been provided by region, product, and end-user.

The study provides revenues for the base year (2021) and revenue projections run through 2026. The study also identifies and analyzes ODS market growth opportunities and provides recommendations to leverage them.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Optical Digitizers and Scanners (ODS) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Trends

Sustainability and the ODS Market

UN Sustainability Goals

Use-Cases

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Inline Metrology

Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Twins

Growth Opportunity 3: Additive Manufacturing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vf0qii