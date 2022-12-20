Quantum Workplace Wins 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Gold Award

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Workplace, a leading employee success platform, as well as the leader in data collection for the nationally recognized Best Places to Work Programs, won a Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for excellence in the Best Advance in Employee Engagement Technology category.

"We are honored to be recognized by Brandon Hall Group for our technology once again," Quantum Workplace CEO Greg Harris said. "Our customers need smart technology to find high-level survey insights and identify themes in the sea of employee voices. Quantum Workplace created Narrative Insights to enhance our customer's employee listening strategy and quickly go from survey to action."

Quantum Workplace's employee engagement platform helps users connect employee success with business success. Narrative Insights provides color to the analytics and eliminates the guesswork about what employees are trying to tell them. The tool spotlights what HR leaders need to know—quickly—so they can action plan and get on the road to making their workplace better.

"From our research, we know that more than half of organizations say it is critical to advance the HCM technology ecosystem to succeed in the future of work. Winners of our Excellence in Technology awards are the pace-setters in ensuring employers have the leading-edge tools they need to evolve and prosper in the challenging environment we all work in," Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke said.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based on these criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

The winners of the 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards are listed on Brandon Hall Group's website.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, a human resources technology provider, equips workplaces with the smartest talent solutions so that they can grow and succeed. Nearly 20 years ago, the Company pioneered some of the earliest employee engagement and performance software and has since partnered with thousands of organizations to drive employee, team and business success.

To learn more, visit www.quantumworkplace.com

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest-running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)

Contact Information:

Jessica McBride

Sr. PR and Communication Specialist

jessica.mcbride@quantumworkplace.com

531-600-0513



Related Images











Image 1: Quantum Workplace Logo





Quantum Workplace Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment