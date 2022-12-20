Terra Firma Capital Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Firma Capital Corporation (TSX-V: TII), a real estate finance company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of CAD$0.06 per common share, payable on January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2022.

About Terra Firma

Terra Firma is a full-service, publicly-traded real estate finance company that provides financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments throughout the United States and Canada. The Company focuses on arranging and providing financing with flexible terms to real estate developers and owners who require shorter-term loans to bridge a transitional period of one to five years where they require capital at various stages of development or redevelopment of a property. These loans are typically repaid with lower cost, longer-term debt obtained from other Canadian financial institutions once the applicable transitional period is over or the redevelopment is complete or from proceeds generated from the sale of the real estate assets. Terra Firma offers a full spectrum of real estate financing under the guidance of strict corporate governance, clarity, and transparency. For further information, please visit Terra Firma’s website at www.tfcc.ca.

