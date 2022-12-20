Quris Earns Additional Seed Investment Led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2

BOSTON and TEL-AVIV, Israel, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quris, an artificial intelligence (AI) innovator disrupting the pharmaceutical arena, today announced it has secured an additional $9 million in seed funding – bringing its total seed round funding to $37 million. Led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, alongside existing private and institutional investors such as GlenRock Capital, iAngels, Welltech Ventures and Richter Group, the additional capital will help Quris advance its Bio-AI platform, grow its team, strengthen industry collaborations and speed its novel drug research.



“We believe the early forecasting capability that Quris is developing brings real potential impact to the global pharmaceutical industry,” said Yossi Cohen, Director of Israel Operations for SoftBank Investment Advisers. ”Harnessing the novel application of AI, Dr. Bentwich and his team could save the enourmous costs of drugs failing in clinical trials, and in doing so create a business in Israel of significant economic value.”

Quris is the first Bio-AI clinical-prediction platform that simulates clinical trials by leveraging a patented patient-on-chip system through the use of stem-cell derived tissue and AI to simulate a real human body’s reaction to drugs without relying on time-intense, inaccurate animal testing. Better predicting which drug candidates will safely work in humans, Quris reduces drug development cost and duration.

“SoftBank’s ecosystem comprises an impressive cluster of companies leading the field of artificial intelligence for pharma. As an investment partner, it gives them a unique perspective on this young and promising field that has already begun to produce significant unicorns,” added Dr. Isaac Bentwich, founder and CEO of Quris.

Learn more about the talented team dedicated to harnessing the power of breakthroughs in machine learning, engineering and biology to change how drugs are developed

About Quris

Quris, the world’s first Bio-AI clinical-prediction platform ensures the safety and efficacy of new drugs. Revolutionizing the drug development process, the company is pioneering clinical trials on chips – testing thousands of novel drug candidates on hundreds of miniaturized “patients-on-a-chip”. Its fully automated, self-training AI platform accurately predicts clinical safety and efficacy for novel drugs faster and more cost effectively than ever before – all while minimizing animal testing. Dual-headquartered in Boston and Israel and backed by strategic biotech and big data investors, Quris is led by a proven team of AI and medical research powerhouses who are already preparing its lead discovery for clinical trials. For more information, visit www.quris.ai .

