electroCore, Inc. Launches New Wellness Product Offering for Stress, Anxiety and Sleep, Truvaga™

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic company, today announced the launch of a new wellness product offering called TruvagaTM for customers residing in the United States. The new wellness product is offered through our new ecommerce site, www.truvaga.com, and promotes general wellbeing.

Truvaga is a handheld non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator that utilizes our proven technology to quickly and gently activate the vagus nerve. Stress affects every aspect of our lives including sleep, memory, learning, weight, fitness and more. Truvaga offers a drug-free, simple, and convenient way to help reduce stress with just 2-minute sessions, day and night; no apps, batteries, chargers or phones are required.

“The launch of a wellness product is a tremendous step forward in our company’s strategy of making vagus nerve stimulation technology more accessible to people who can benefit from harnessing the power of the vagus nerve,” stated Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer at electroCore. “The Truvaga product will allow customers to incorporate vagus nerve stimulation as part of a holistic approach to improving their wellbeing.”

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic company dedicated to improving outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform. The Company is focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology and product offerings promoting general wellbeing and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

About TruvagaTM

Truvaga is a handheld vagus nerve stimulator that utilizes our proven technology to quickly and gently activate the vagus nerve. It’s designed to work with the body to balance the nervous system to feel calmer, think clearer, and sleep better.

For more information, please visit www.truvaga.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about electroCore's business prospects, wellness product offerings, new ecommerce site, and clinical and product development plans; its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies; the timing, outcome and impact of regulatory, clinical and commercial developments; the Company’s business prospects in the United States (including its e-commerce initiatives) and other new markets and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore’s business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize gammaCore™, the potential impact and effects of COVID-19 on the business of electroCore, electroCore’s results of operations and financial performance, and any measures electroCore has and may take in response to COVID-19 and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

