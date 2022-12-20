Middle East ICT Market Report 2022-2026: The Entire Region is on a Transformation Journey and Presents Significant Growth Potential

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ICT Market in the Middle East, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Middle East is one of the most dynamic information and communication technology (ICT) markets and has been consistently growing at a healthy rate.
Saudi Arabia is the largest economy in the region, and it is on a path of significant economic transformation that will provide numerous ICT opportunities across industries. In the flourishing Saudi Arabian market, numerous opportunities exist in the areas of digital transformation, smart cities, eSports and entertainment, financial services, and various other technology sectors.
Large-scale national infrastructure projects Neom, Red Sea, and Qiddiya are driving massive investments to help the kingdom achieve its ambitious National Transformation Plan.
At the same time, the United Arab Emirates continues to lead the way in the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence. Like other consumer tech, the metaverse too is gaining traction and is slowly becoming a part of the development agenda of regional economies.
The entire region is on a transformation journey and presents significant growth potential in the coming years
Key Topics Covered:
1. Analysis Highlights
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the ICT Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment
- Market Segmentation
- Technology Trends in the Middle East's Telecom Industry: 2022
- Global Mega Technology Trends: 2022
4. Top 5 Technology Trends and Outlook
- 5G
- AI
- Cybersecurity, Compliance, and Regulations
- eSports and Gaming
- Industry and Technology Convergence
5. ICT Market Outlook for the Middle East
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Industry and Industry Subsegments
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
6. Key Challenges of the IT Supplier Ecosystem
- Major Challenges of the ICT Supplier Ecosystem
7. Next Wave of Growth in Middle East: Key Contributing Countries
- Iraq
- Oman
- Egypt
8. ICT Predictions
- Top Predictions for 2022
9. ICT Segment Outlook
- 2022 Market Snapshot
- Growth Opportunity Universe
10. Growth Opportunity 1: Data Centers and Cloud
- Growth Opportunity 2: IoT
- Growth Opportunity 3: 5G
- Growth Opportunity 4: AI
- Growth Opportunity 5: Gaming and eSports
11. Conclusions
- Future Outlook
12. Next Steps
