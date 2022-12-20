World Passenger Vehicle Camera Sensor Markets Report 2022-2030 - Start-ups Competing with Advanced Technology Solution Providers to Establish their Market Position

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passenger Vehicle Camera Sensor Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides an overview of the growth metrics, performance capabilities, ecosystem, competitive environment, and growth opportunities in the camera sensors market. Growth metrics for passenger vehicle camera sensors are forecast for 2022-2030.
The scope of this study includes automotive camera solutions for passenger vehicles offered by tier suppliers and technology providers in North America, Europe, and China.
Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AVs) use cameras as an integral part of the perception sensor suite to gather vision-based information to help systems make logical decisions through artificial intelligence (AI)-based sensing and perception algorithms that enable autonomous driving features.
Passenger vehicle camera systems for ADAS and AV applications can be broadly classified as forward facing, surround-view, inward-looking, and infrared camera systems, based on the sensing position in the vehicle and the sensing range.
The passenger vehicle camera sensor space is quite competitive, with established suppliers holding the majority share and many start-ups competing with advanced technology solution providers to establish their market position.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Passenger Vehicle Camera Sensors Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- SAE Definitions
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Passenger Vehicle Camera System: Forecast Assumptions and Pricing Trends
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Competitive Environment
3 Passenger Vehicle Camera Sensors
- High-level Process Flow in ADAS' Camera Module
- Key Camera Parameters for ADAS and AD Capabilities
- Camera Type versus ADAS/AD Application
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Forward-facing Camera Systems
- Forward-facing Camera Systems
- Forward-facing Camera Supplier Comparison
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Inward-looking Camera Systems
- Inward-looking Camera Systems
- Inward-looking Camera Supplier Comparison
- DMS Regulations will Drive the Growth of Inward Camera Modules in the European Union
- Recommended Camera Locations in the Vehicle: In-cabin Monitoring Systems
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Surround View Camera Systems
- SVCS
- SVCS Supplier Comparison
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Infrared Camera Systems
- IR Cameras
- IR Camera Supplier Comparison
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
8 Technology Trends: Passenger Vehicle Camera Sensors
- Wide-baseline Multi-camera Stereo Vision Systems
- NODAR Hammerhead: 3D Vision Using Wide-baseline Stereo Vision Cameras
- Neuromorphic Event-based Vision Systems for AVs
- Prophesee Event-based Vision Systems
- Key Startups Disrupting Camera and Vision Systems
- StradVision
- Calmcar Vision System
- TriEye
9 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Regulatory Mandates for Safety-critical ADAS Features
- Growth Opportunity 2: Forward-facing Camera Systems
- Growth Opportunity 3: Advanced Technologies for Vision-based Perception Sensing
10 The Last Word
- The Last Word
11 Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- StradVision
- Calmcar Vision System
- TriEye
- Prophesee
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j8g2nf