World Passenger Vehicle Camera Sensor Markets Report 2022-2030 - Start-ups Competing with Advanced Technology Solution Providers to Establish their Market Position

The study provides an overview of the growth metrics, performance capabilities, ecosystem, competitive environment, and growth opportunities in the camera sensors market. Growth metrics for passenger vehicle camera sensors are forecast for 2022-2030.

The scope of this study includes automotive camera solutions for passenger vehicles offered by tier suppliers and technology providers in North America, Europe, and China.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AVs) use cameras as an integral part of the perception sensor suite to gather vision-based information to help systems make logical decisions through artificial intelligence (AI)-based sensing and perception algorithms that enable autonomous driving features.

Passenger vehicle camera systems for ADAS and AV applications can be broadly classified as forward facing, surround-view, inward-looking, and infrared camera systems, based on the sensing position in the vehicle and the sensing range.

The passenger vehicle camera sensor space is quite competitive, with established suppliers holding the majority share and many start-ups competing with advanced technology solution providers to establish their market position.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Passenger Vehicle Camera Sensors Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

SAE Definitions

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Passenger Vehicle Camera System: Forecast Assumptions and Pricing Trends

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Type

Unit Shipment Forecast by Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Competitive Environment

3 Passenger Vehicle Camera Sensors

High-level Process Flow in ADAS' Camera Module

Key Camera Parameters for ADAS and AD Capabilities

Camera Type versus ADAS/AD Application

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Forward-facing Camera Systems

Forward-facing Camera Systems

Forward-facing Camera Supplier Comparison

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Inward-looking Camera Systems

Inward-looking Camera Systems

Inward-looking Camera Supplier Comparison

DMS Regulations will Drive the Growth of Inward Camera Modules in the European Union

Recommended Camera Locations in the Vehicle: In-cabin Monitoring Systems

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Surround View Camera Systems

SVCS

SVCS Supplier Comparison

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Infrared Camera Systems

IR Cameras

IR Camera Supplier Comparison

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

8 Technology Trends: Passenger Vehicle Camera Sensors

Wide-baseline Multi-camera Stereo Vision Systems

NODAR Hammerhead: 3D Vision Using Wide-baseline Stereo Vision Cameras

Neuromorphic Event-based Vision Systems for AVs

Prophesee Event-based Vision Systems

Key Startups Disrupting Camera and Vision Systems

StradVision

Calmcar Vision System

TriEye

9 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Regulatory Mandates for Safety-critical ADAS Features

Growth Opportunity 2: Forward-facing Camera Systems

Growth Opportunity 3: Advanced Technologies for Vision-based Perception Sensing

