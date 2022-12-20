Metal Recycling Global Market Report 2022: Escalating Demand for Precious Metals Fuels Growth

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal recycling market size reached US$ 219.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 302.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.46% during 2021-2027.

Metal Recycling Market Trends:

A considerable rise in the use of metals in the manufacturing of trucks, cars, ships, airplanes, railways, consumer electronics, and domestic items represents one of the major factors driving the demand for metal recycling across the globe. Metal recycling does not emit harmful gases and assists in reducing production costs. Apart from this, the escalating demand for precious metals on account of changing lifestyles and inflating disposable incomes of individuals is contributing to market growth.

Furthermore, due to rising environmental concerns, companies of several end use industries are investing in recycling precious metals that can further be used for manufacturing heart pacemakers, artificial cochlea, and other medical devices. Moreover, key market players are offering highly specialized insurance solutions and risk management services to meet the unique needs of recyclers.

Besides this, governing agencies of numerous countries, along with private organizations, are adopting innovative ways to raise public awareness about the significance of recycling and putting waste into the appropriate recycling bins. Additionally, they are developing modern recycling technologies that can identify different types of metals effectively. This is projected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global metal recycling market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on metal type, type and end use industry.

Breakup by Metal Type:

  • Steel
  • Aluminum
  • Copper
  • Others

Breakup by Type:

  • Ferrous Metal
  • Non-Ferrous Metal

Breakup by End Use Industry:

  • Building and Construction
  • Packaging
  • Automotive
  • Industrial Machinery
  • Electronics and Electrical Equipment
  • Shipbuilding
  • Others

Breakup by Region:
North America

  • United States
  • Canada

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global metal recycling market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global metal recycling market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the metal type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global metal recycling market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Metal Recycling Market

6 Market Breakup by Metal Type

7 Market Breakup by Type

8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • ArcelorMittal
  • Aurubis AG
  • Commercial Metals Company
  • Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • European Metal Recycling Ltd (Ausurus Group Ltd)
  • Nucor Corporation
  • OmniSource LLC (Steel Dynamics Inc.)
  • Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.
  • Sims Limited
  • Tata Steel Limited.

