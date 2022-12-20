New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gas Separation Membrane Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374547/?utm_source=GNW

, DIC Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Generon, Evonik Industries AG, Atlas Copco AB, Grasys JSC., Toray Industries, Inc. and GMT Membrantechnik GmbH.



The global gas sepeartion membrane market is expected to grow from $1.67 billion in 2021 to $1.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.27%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The gas sepeartion membrane market is expected to reach $2.61 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.84%.



The gas separation membrane market consists of sales of polymeric membrane, inorganic membrane, and metallic membrane. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



Gas separation membrane is used when there is a pressure difference between the inlet raw material and the outlet of product, and the gases are separated according to the membrane pore size, particle diameter, and others. Ammonia plants, petrochemical industries, natural gas processing units, and others use the gas separation membrane to separate gases such as hydrogen and nitrogen in ammonia plants and hydrogen and hydrocarbon separations in petrochemical applications and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the gas separation membrane market in 2021.Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the gas separation membrane market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main types of gas separation membrane are polyimide and polyaramide, polysulfone, cellulose acetate, and other products.The polyimide and polyaramide gas separation membranes are used for the separation of gases because of the excellent thermal, chemical and mechanical properties as well as the extraordinary membrane-forming ability.



Polyimide-based membranes for gas separation include microporous polyimide membranes, hydroxyl-functionalized polyimide and polyimide-based carbon molecular sieve membranes.The gas separation membrane module consists of hollow fiber, spiral wound, plate and frame, and other modules.



The gas separation membrane is applied in nitrogen generation and oxygen enrichment, hydrogen recovery, carbon dioxide removal, vapor/gas separation, vapor/vapor separation, air dehydration, and other applications. The gas separation membrane is used by various industries including chemical, oil and gas industry, electric power, food and beverages, and other end-users.



The growing demand for biogas is driving the gas separation membrane market.Biogas is a mixture of methane, carbon dioxide, and trace amounts of other gases created by the anaerobic decomposition of organic materials in an oxygen-free environment.



Biogas is high in demand due to rising environmental safety issues and demand for sustainable energy.Gas separation membranes are used in manufacturing biogas.



For instance, in July 2020, according to World Biogas Association , the global trade association for biogas, by 2030, the US will produce ten times as much biogas as it is producing now.Moreover, according to the International Energy Agency, a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organisation, about 200 million individuals, half of whom are in Africa, will abandon the conventional use of biomass through biogas by 2030.



Thus, the increase in usage of biogas will propel the demand for gas separation membranes.



The development of polymeric membranes is a key trend gaining popularity in gas separation membranes.Major companies in gas separation membranes are advancing towards polymeric membranes to provide efficient gas separation.



A thin, semipermeable wall between two gaseous phases is referred to as a polymeric membrane.Diverse gas separations are accomplished using polymer membranes, including the removal of carbon dioxide from natural gas, oxygen from air, hydrogen recovery, and, more recently, carbon capture.



For instance, in January 2020, Toray Industries Inc, a Japan-based textile company specialising in industrial products, developed a polymeric separation membrane module.This membrane can efficiently and selectively remove hydrogen from mixtures of gases containing the molecule.



This module cut the number of modules and carbon dioxide emissions from hydrogen purification operations by more than half.



In June 2021, Repligen Corporation, a US-based manufacturer of biological drugs, acquired Polymem S.A. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, there is an addition of core R&D, engineering, and manufacturing knowledge in hollow fibre technology, and it increases Repligen’s capacity for producing hollow fibre membranes and modules. Polymem S.A. is a France-based manufacturer of hollow fiber membranes and modules.



The countries covered in the gas separation membrane market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The gas separation membrane market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides gas separation membrane market statistics, including gas separation membrane industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a gas separation membrane market share, detailed gas separation membrane market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the gas separation membrane industry. This gas separation membrane market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374547/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________