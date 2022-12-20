English French

FINANCIAL RELEASE

20 December 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA

TAV Airports awarded with the renewal of the Ankara Airport concession agreement

TAV Airports, member of Groupe ADP, has won the tender for the renewal of Ankara Airport concession. This success results from the auction held by the Turkish State Airports Authority (DHMI) on December 20th, 2022, in which TAV Airports was the highest bidder. The object of the tender is the realization of investments to increase capacity of the airport in return for the right to operate the airport for 25 years, between May 24th, 2025 and May 23rd, 2050.

The total concession rent to DHMI is of 475 million euros (VAT excluded), of which 25% (119 million euros) are to be paid within 90 days after the signing of the concession agreement. During the new concession period, the service charge will be 17 euros per outgoing international passenger, associated with a 3 euros security fee; besides, the service charge will be 3 euros per outgoing domestic passenger. The investment for the capacity increase of Ankara Airport, notably through the construction of a new runway and an expansion of the terminal, is planned at around 300 million euros, of which two thirds will be conducted between 2023 and 2026, and one third to be engaged at the latest in 2038.

The accounts of the company will be fully consolidated into TAV Airports.

The current operating rights of Ankara Airport, operated by TAV Esenboğa, a 100%-owned subsidiary of TAV Airports, remain unchanged until May 23rd, 2025.

Ankara is the capital city of Turkey, hosting the Turkish government and foreign embassies. Turkey's second largest city with a population of over 5.5 million, Ankara is a major highway and rail hub. Ankara Esenboğa Airport stands as central Turkey's gateway to the world, handling 13.7 million passengers in 2019, including 2.3 million international passengers.

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2021, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 41.9 million passengers and 2.1 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 118.1 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2021, group revenue stood at €2,777 million and net income at -€248 million

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupe-adp.com

Attachment