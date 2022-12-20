New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial P2P CDN Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374545/?utm_source=GNW





The global commercial P2P CDN market is expected to grow from $2.75 billion in 2021 to $3.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.42%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The commercial P2P CDN market is expected to reach $5.73 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.91%.



The commercial P2P CDN market includes revenues earned by entities by maintenance and support, professional services, cloud security, media delivery, and web performance optimization.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The commercial P2P CDN refers to a low-cost, high-quality content delivery network service constructed for taking an advantage of the huge fragmentation of resources in edge networks.P2P CDN technology enables the delivery of high-quality services while requiring minimal bandwidth.



It connects devices that can cache and share video, content, and data because they are streaming the same content at the same time.



North America was the largest region in the commercial P2P CDN market in 2021. The regions covered in the commercial P2P CDN market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main component of commercial P2P CDN are solution and services.The solution component of commercial P2P CDN is used to increase the accessibility of the content on a worldwide scale and the speed and dependability with which it is delivered to end consumers, regardless of their geographic location.



The commercial P2P CDN types are video and non video, used by BFSI, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, government and defense, energy and utilities, IT and telecom, and education and healthcare.



The increased usage of the internet and smart devices is significantly contributing to the growth of the commercial P2P CDN market.The use of the internet is expanding to create new business practices and customer experiences to meet shifting company and market needs.



The demand for smartphones is increasing due to growing internet penetration, rising income levels, rising subscriptions to social media, improved communication needs, and others.During the Covid-19 pandemic, smartphones and internet use dramatically increased due to long quarantine periods and work-from-home scenarios.



This increase in smartphones and the internet has contributed to the rise in commercial P2P CDN market use due to its user experience and enhanced network efficiency. For instance, according to a report by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a United Nations specialized agency for matters related to information and communication technologies, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of internet users increased from 4.1 billion in 2019 to 4.9 billion in 2021. Furthermore, according to the survey of smartphone ownership commissioned by a nonpartisan American think tank, the Pew Research Center, the share of Americans that own a smartphone increased from 81% in February 2019 to 85% in February 2021, which was just 35% a decade ago (in 2011). Moreover, according to the World Economic Forum, digital transformation will add $100 trillion to the global economy by 2025. Therefore, increasing internet usage and smart devices will drive the commercial P2P CDN market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the commercial P2P CDN market.The increasing online streaming and other media services, and higher user expectations for web performance across multiple device types, have led network service providers to build content distribution networks.



This advancement in deploying a content delivery network helps network operators reduce subscriber churn, ease the development of value-added services, and reduce traffic on the core network.Major companies operating in the commercial P2P CDN market are focused on developing new technological solutions such as SSD-loaded server networks, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to strengthen their position in the market.



A Solid State Drive (SSD) is a server storage device that stores data in flash memory rather than a magnetic-based system such as a hard disc.For instance, In April 2022, Google, a US-based technology company, launched Media CDN.



This Media CDN is powered by AI/ML, giving viewers more control over how they see, experience, and interact with content. It also provides extensive APIs and automation tools.



In March 2022, Limelight Networks, a US-based content delivery network service company, acquired Edgecast for $300 million.Through this acquisition, Limelight could scale up and enhance its cloud platform to deliver its cloud-based services better to its customers worldwide.



Moreover, this acquisition provides edge-enabled web applications and content delivery options to Limelight Networks. Edgecast is a US-based Yahoo Inc subsidiary engaged in content delivery network services.



The countries covered in the commercial P2P CDN market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The commercial P2P CDN market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides commercial P2P CDN market statistics, including commercial P2P CDN industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a commercial P2P CDN market share, detailed commercial P2P CDN market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the commercial P2P CDN industry. This commercial P2P CDN market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

