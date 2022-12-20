Healixa Inc. Appoints Former Pennsylvania Senator Richard Alloway II as Executive Vice President for Government Relations

New York, NY, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. ( OTC: EMOR ) ("Healixa" or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today announced that it has appointed Richard Alloway II as Executive Vice President for Government Relations effective January 1, 2023. In this new role, Mr. Alloway will lead the Company’s public policy and government affairs activities, supporting its clean water and sustainable communities initiatives, and advance its Global AquaDuct™ Atmospheric Water Harvesting technology which is in late-stage commercial development.

Mr. Alloway is a former Magisterial District Judge and Republican member of the Pennsylvania State Senate. He was first elected in 2008 as the State Senator for the 33rd District and served for three consecutive terms. During his tenure in the Pennsylvania Senate, Richard supported numerous pieces of legislation and promoted policies to improve water quality across the Commonwealth. He also served as the Pennsylvania representative on the Chesapeake Bay Commission, working with state and federal officials from Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia, and the United States Environmental Protection Agency to address pollution issues in the bay.

“We are pleased that Rich has agreed to take on this important role as we continue to work with policymakers around the world about the importance of clean drinking water,” said Ian Parker, Chairman and CEO of Healixa. “Having served on our Advisory Board, we are confident that Rich’s unique insights and expertise in government and the law will be an invaluable resource as we move towards commercialization of our Global AquaDuct™ technology next year.”

Mr. Alloway commented, “Since leaving government service, I have continued to seek opportunities to make a positive impact on clean water and our world, an opportunity that my involvement with Healixa provides. I believe that our Global AquaDuct™ technology has the potential to improve the lives of millions of people across the globe and I am excited and fortunate to be part of this team.”

As an avid outdoorsman, Mr. Alloway has always been interested in clean water. Since leaving the Senate in 2019, Mr. Alloway has been the principal at Alloway Law Office where he worked advising clients on government related issues. Mr. Alloway is a graduate of Shippensburg University (PA) and Widener School of Law.

About Healixa, Inc.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products. For more information, visit www.healixa.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

