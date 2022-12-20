Global Dry Eye Disease Market Report 2022: Increasing Emergence of Novel Treatments Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dry Eye Disease Market By product, By distribution channel & By region-Forecast Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Dry Eye Disease Market size was valued at USD 5.95 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 8.21 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period (2022- 2028).



According to several research carried out all over the world, the prevalence of dry eye illness is thought to be between 8% and 34%. Ageing, diabetes, LASIK surgery, the use of specific drugs, and environmental factors like pollution are only a few of the related risk factors for dry eye disease. The demand for treatments and medications is influenced by these elements. Global geriatric population growth is predicted to result in an increase in the number of patients with dry eye disease.



Segments covered in this report



The global dry eye disease market is segmented based on the product, distribution channel and region.

Based on the product, it is segmented into artificial tears, anti-inflammatory drugs, punctal plugs, secretagogues, and others.

Based on distribution channel, it is segmented into hospital pharmacies, independent pharmacies & drug stores, and online pharmacies.

Based on region it is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

Driver



The market for dry eye disease is predicted to have strong growth during the assessment period of 2022-2028 due to the rise in the geriatric population and the rising number of eye-related ailments among them. The rising incidence of these disorders has compelled numerous researchers and developers to find effective treatment choices, which has ultimately enhanced the dry eye disease market's growth prospects.



Restraint



For the earliest stages of treating dry eye illness, many patients and doctors turn to over-the-counter artificial tears. A few somewhat pricey prescription drugs are recommended for the treatment of dry eye conditions. Additionally, these drugs only address the outward manifestations of dry eye illness; they do not address its underlying causes. These factors are likely to hinder market growth during the forecast period.



Market Trends



The market for dry eye illness may have great growth prospects due to the increasing emergence of novel treatments as a result of intense research and development efforts.

A significant growth driver for the dry eye disease market will be the rising public awareness of dry eye disease brought on by numerous government and non-government efforts. Furthermore, the market for dry eye disease will have strong development potential because of the speedy regulatory authority approval of novel treatment methods.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $5.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $8.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Parent Market Analysis

Market Overview

Market Size

Key Market Insights

Covid Impact

Market Dynamics & Outlook

Global Dry Eye Disease Market by Product

Global Dry Eye Disease Market by Distribution Channel

Market Size by Region

Companies Mentioned

Allergan (Ireland)

Alcon (Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

OASIS Medical (US)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (India)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (US)

VISUfarma (Netherlands)

