At the close of business Monday 19 December 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 954.4p

- including income, 962.4p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 959.4p

- including income, 967.4p

