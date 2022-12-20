United States Physical Therapy Clinics Industry Report 2022: Comprehensive Data on the $34 Billion Outpatient Physical and Occupational Therapy Centers Industry

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Physical Therapy Clinics Industry: Data Pack" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis by Marketdata examines the $34 billion outpatient physical and occupational therapy centers industry. The physical therapy business is highly fragmented, with the 50 largest competitors capturing only 29% of the revenues, which makes it ripe for consolidation.

While there are a few national companies, the industry consists predominantly of small to medium regional providers with annual revenue of slightly over $1 million. This industry is experiencing increased M&A activity from both strategic suitors and private equity investors. Physical therapists work in hospitals, private practices, outpatient clinics, people's homes, schools, sports and fitness facilities, work settings, and nursing homes.

This statistical report by Marketdata examines the nature of the industry, national receipts/growth from 2007 to 2025 forecast, industry structure and extensive operating ratios (national and state Census data for establishments and firms), sample profit & loss statement, profit margins, and top companies market share.

Includes a Reference Directory of trade associations, magazines and other information sources.

Key Topics Covered:

Nature & Structure of the Industry

Definition and number of physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, and audiologists and what they do, who they work for and where.

Industry structure: key metrics: no. of facilities, receipts, annual payroll, no. of employees, avg. receipts per facility - 2002, 2007, 2012, 2017.

Tables

Sample Profit & Loss Statement for an Average Physical Therapy Center: 2021

Physical Therapy Industry Snapshot: 2017, 2012, 2007, 2002

S. Physical Therapy company Gross Profit margins: 2007-2021

Number of Medicare Non-institutional Providers: 2013-2019

Market Size, Growth, Forecasts

Estimates of $ industry size and growth published by other research firms (Harris Williams Co. Health Value Group)

Size / Receipts of Physical Therapy Services from 2007-2019, official government Census 5-year survey data and annual County Business Patterns data

Marketdata estimates & forecasts of receipts for 2020, 2021, 2022, 2025 F, weighted avg. sales declines & gains for three large PT chains/companies in 2020, 2021

Tables

$ Size of the U.S. Physical Therapy Market: 2007-2025

Annual Growth Rate of the Physical Therapy Market: 2007-2021

Forecast Size of the U.S. Physical Therapy Market: 2022, 2025

Industry Economic Operating Ratios

Summary of key industry metrics, NAICS code for the industry, what it includes

Industry snapshot: 2002, 2007, 2012, 2017: key ratios (payroll, no. estabs., receipts, Avg. receipts per estab.)

Annual % change in receipts: 2007-2019

Tables

Industry ratios (no. of firms, establishments, receipts, payroll as % receipts) by:

Labor Productivity Ratios: 2007-2019

Receipts, by Type of Patient Care: 2019

Legal form of organization -corporations, sole proprietorships, partnerships: of employees) - 2012, 2017

Single vs. multi-unit operations, by size (statistics as above) - 2012, 2017

Concentration Ratios: ratios for top 4, 8, 20, 50 largest firms - 2012, 2017

Receipts size of establishments (under $10,000 to $10+ mill.) - 2012, 2017

Receipts size of firms (under $100,000 to $100+ mill.) - 2012, 2017

Ratios, by Employment Size of Establishments: 2019

No. of establishments, receipts & avg. receipts per establishment, by state: 2016

No. of establishments, receipts & avg. receipts per establishment, by state - 2019

Competitors

List of top 8 competitors and estimated or actual revenues in 2021

Census Bureau market share for top 50 firms in 2017

Reference Directory

List of physical therapy national/regional trade associations, journals, consulting firms, reports, articles, other key contacts - address & phones, description of activities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pimq8z