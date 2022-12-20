New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bare Metal Cloud Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374540/?utm_source=GNW

The global bare metal cloud market is expected to grow from $5.73 billion in 2021 to $7.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.97%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The global bare metal cloud market is expected to grow to $20.09 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.62%.



The bare metal cloud market includes revenues earned by entities by bare metal servers, bare metal storage, bare metal networking, integration, consulting and training and maintenance.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Bare metal cloud refers to a public cloud service where the client leases specialized hardware resources from a distance, without any installed operating systems or virtualization infrastructure. The bare metal cloud is used to rent dedicated ha+A145rdware resources from a remote service provider.



North America was the largest region in the bare metal cloud market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the bare metal cloud market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main bare metal cloud component types include hardware, software and services.Bare metal cloud hardware refers to physical equipment such as network devices, storage devices and others.



The bare metal cloud organization sizes include large enterprises and SMEs. The bare metal cloud user verticals include banking, financial, services, and insurance (BFSI), retail and consumer goods, IT and ITeS, telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment and government.



The increasing adoption of cloud services is expected to propel the growth of the bare metal cloud market going forward.Cloud services refer to the set of services provided by the third-party organization on demand of client companies or customers via the internet to conduct smooth business operations.



Bare metal cloud allows organizations to access to a dedicated server, without virtualization.For instance, in 2021, according to US-based learning company’s O’Reilly Media, Inc survey, approximately 90% of organizations are using cloud computing in the year 2021 as compared to 88% last year.



Also, nearly 37% respondents said that they plan to be cloud native within three or more years. Therefore, the increasing adoption of cloud services and enterprise mobility services is driving the growth of the bare metal cloud market.



Technological advancements is a key trend gaining popularity in the bare metal cloud market.Major companies in the bare metal cloud market are focusing on advancing their new technologies to offer different automated platforms for control over edge deployments and accelerated private cloud deployments.



For instance, in December 2020, US based open distributed cloud company, Platform9 launched the first SaaS managed bare metal orchestration platform. The new offering allows IT teams to transform their installed physical servers into bare metal clouds, leveraging the API-driven automation and simplicity of a SaaS management plane and bare metal controller.



In March 2020, Equinix Inc, a US-based technology and real estate company acquired Packet for $335 million.Through this acquisition, Equinix intends to provide cutting-edge solutions for businesses to be able to implement IT infrastructures using their preferred physical or virtual consumption model, making it easier for them to connect with everyone and integrate everything crucial to their operations.



Packet is a US-based bare metal automation company.



The countries covered in the bare metal cloud market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



