Enterprise Social Networks and Online Communities Market is anticipated to reach US$ 12.5 Bn at a CAGR of 12.6% by 2032 | According to PMR

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide Enterprise Social Networks and Online Communities Market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 13.9%, growing from its present value of US$ 7.3 Bn to US$ 27.6 Bn by 2032.

The United States currently accounts for 23.2% share of the global market. Moreover, the large enterprises segment holds 70.8% share of the global market. The market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of social media platforms by enterprises for business purposes. Other factors such as the growing demand for cloud-based services and the rising number of mobile users are also contributing to the growth of this market.

Request for Free Sample Copy of Enterprise Social Networks and Online Communities Market Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12250

“Rising Use of Social Network Platforms among Enterprises”

Numerous social network platforms, including Google+, are being used more and more frequently in various kinds of enterprises. Such platforms are frequently used by many firms and professionals for communication, document/file sharing, and information exchange.

In addition to participating in marketing and promotional activities, professionals network with other organisations outside the company to find various job-related possibilities and openings.

In order to increase sales and raise brand awareness online, businesses also spend a lot of money advertising the release of new products, product details, and other incentives. Through these platforms and portals, businesses are also interacting with their business partners in real time.

During the projected period, these factors are anticipated to boost market growth for enterprise social networks and online communities.

Key Companies-

Google, Inc.

Lithium Technologies Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

SAP SE

Salesforce

VMware

Cisco Systems

IBM Corporation

Vanilla Forums

Zimbra

Axero Solutions

Igloo Software

Zoho Corporation

Aurea Software Inc.

SocialText Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Others.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/12250

Enterprise Social Networks and Online Communities Market Segmentation -

Enterprise Social Networks and Online Communities Market By Enterprise Type:-

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Enterprise Social Networks and Online Communities Market By Industry Type:

Healthcare

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Retail & Consumer Goods

Others (BPO and Education)

Enterprise Social Networks and Online Communities Market By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Get Full Access of this Report and Get Up to 20% Discount@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/12250

The Enterprise Social Networks and Online Communities Market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of Enterprise Social Networks amongst organizations for collaboration and communication purposes, growing usage of Enterprise Social Networks in customer engagement activities, and rising need for secure Enterprise Social Networks solutions.

Key Questions Answered in This Report –

What is the estimated growth rate of the enterprise social networks and online communities market?

What is the current value of the global market?

What size is the enterprise social networks and online communities market expected to reach by 2032?

Which country holds the largest share in the global market?

What’s limiting the growth of the enterprise social networks and online communities market?

Other Trending Reports:

Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

Consumer Mobile Payments Market

Digital Signature Software Market

Digital Commerce Applications Market

Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market

Consumer Mobile Payments Market

Flash-Based Array Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com