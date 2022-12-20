Aerial Refueling Systems Market is Projected to Reach US$ 671.9 million in 2024

Raipur, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Aerial Refueling Systems Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Aerial Refueling Systems Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing demand for tanker aircraft,

Owing to rising defense budgets in the developing economies and expected replacement of old tanker aircraft fleet of KC-135 in the USA,

Emergence of multirole aircraft tankers; increasing demand for long-run military jets for special purpose missions,

Rising tanker fleet size

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Aerial Refueling Systems Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

by Aircraft Type (Combat Aircraft, Helicopter, and UAV),

(Combat Aircraft, Helicopter, and UAV), by System Type (Probe and Drogue, and Boom and Receptacle),

(Probe and Drogue, and Boom and Receptacle), by Component Type (Refueling Pods, Refueling Probes, Drogues, Hoses, Boom, and Others),

(Refueling Pods, Refueling Probes, Drogues, Hoses, Boom, and Others), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket),

(OE and Aftermarket), By Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World)

Aerial Refueling Systems Market Insights

By Aircraft Type

The market is segmented based on the aircraft type as Combat Aircraft, Helicopter, and UAV. Combat aircraft is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for combat aircraft, owing to rising tensions, and large aging combat aircraft fleet size and a greater need of multiple tanker aircraft for refueling are the major factors that are proliferating the demand for refueling systems in the segment. The UAV segment is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing production of long-range UAVs.

By System Type

The market is segmented as Hose & Drogue and Boom & Receptacle. Hose & Drogue is expected to remain the larger and faster-growing system type in the market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024, driven by low cost and ease in refueling. All the major tanker aircraft are increasingly opting for hose and drogue system. KC-46 tanker aircraft of Boeing, the most talked tanker aircraft, are equipped with a permanent centerline drogue system and removable wing air refueling pods.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is expected to remain the largest aerial refueling systems market during the forecast period. The USA is likely to remain the growth engine of the North American market, propelled by high defense budget, large tanker aircraft fleet (KC-135), and expected replacement of old aircraft fleet with new KC-46 tanker aircraft in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth during the same period. Increasing defense budget of the major Asian markets, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea; and good order size of tanker aircraft are likely to drive the demand for aerial refueling systems in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Aerial Refueling Systems Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global Aerial Refueling Systems market.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Cobham Plc.

Eaton Corporation

Safran S.A. (Zodiac Aerospace)

GE Aviation Systems

Marshall Aerospace and Defense Group

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Aerial Refueling Systems Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

