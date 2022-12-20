Questrade named Best Canadian Brokerage in Benzinga’s Global Fintech Awards 2022

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade is proud to announce it has been named Best Canadian Brokerage by leading financial media outlet, Benzinga at their Global Fintech Awards . Each year Benzinga honors top companies that are building the future of financial services, recognizing those who are propelling the industry forward with new discoveries, making finance easier to navigate.



"Benzinga is proud to recognize Questrade at the 2022 Global Fintech Awards as best-in-class. Our judges named Questrade as the Best Canadian Brokerage, and we are excited to see growth in the years to come,” said founder, Jason Raznick.

A seasoned group of judges including editorial staff, industry leaders, and advisors in the fintech space vetted, nominated and picked the winners in each category. The awards are judged based on criteria including innovation, performance, functionality, impact and audience appeal.

“We are honoured to be recognized on the international stage as the leading brokerage in Canada,” said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “We are proud of our achievements during these challenging times, and believe it reflects our ongoing commitment to help Canadians ultimately become more financially successful and secure, through our investments in technology, financial empowerment and customer service.”

Questrade continues to innovate with new product launches and is on a mission to make investing accessible for all. Last year, they added an intuitive QuestMobile app with tools and features that make it easy for Canadians to invest in the stock market.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content that is sought after by Wall Street's top traders. Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets – in real-time with an unmatched caliber. Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, every day. Benzinga was launched in 2010 by founder Jason Raznick. Today the company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. Discover Benzinga tools and resources to inform your investing and trading decisions today at www.benzinga.com

About Questrade

Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 22 years of challenging the status quo as Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerage, over $30 billion in assets under administration and more than 250,000 accounts opened annually, Questrade and its companies provide financial products and services: securities and foreign currency investment. For more information visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and Twitter @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).