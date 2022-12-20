Act-On Software combats houselessness, food insecurity and STEM inequity this holiday season

Portland, Ore., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Act-On Software is matching $10,000 of employee contributions to organizations that make a difference across the US and UK.

These community organizations address houselessness, food insecurity and equitable access to STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and math):

Transition Projects: an organization in Act-On’s hometown of Portland, Oregon, working to end homelessness. It serves more than 10,000 people annually.

ReadiFood: an emergency food parcel service for those in need, serving Reading, England for more than 25 years.

Black Girls Code: a nonprofit dedicated to uplifting young women of color, empowering them with confidence and skills to break into the tech industry.

“Supporting these organizations aligns perfectly with Act-On Stoftware’s values to put people first,” said Aaron Kier, Act-On Director of Employee Experience & Inclusion. “This is simply one way we can make our communities stronger and uplift those who are underserved and underrepresented. We know there’s more work to do.”

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Transition Projects Vice President of Development Roma Peyser visited Act-On’s headquarters in downtown Portland, sharing Transition Projects’ efforts to shelter and support houseless people.

“Knowing where your bed is, knowing where your next meal will come from, knowing where your shower is—can all lead to better outcomes,” Peyser said. “You as one person can make a difference by volunteering time or donating resources—all of us together can make a difference.”

These community efforts are part of Act-On’s continued dedication to Act For Good.

In the summer of 2022, Actonians from all over the world convened in Portland for a week of service, volunteering time with Portland Parks & Recreation, Transition Projects and Mudbone Grown.

Community service events included cleaning up Mt. Tabor Park, serving meals to people in need, and maintaining a farm that grows nutritious, culturally relevant ingredients for the food-insecure community. (A video story of those events is available on Act-On's LinkedIn page).

“Giving back to organizations that make our communities healthier, happier places is what it’s all about,” said Kate Johnson, Act-On CEO. “We recognize we need to lead by example, and I am so proud of the Act-On team for dedicating time and resources to help our neighbors.”

Act-On Software provides solutions that empower marketers to engage targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing programs to grow their businesses and generate higher customer lifetime value – all with the fastest time-to-value. For more information, visit Act-On Software.

