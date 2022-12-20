Tome Puts AI to Work With First-Ever Generative Storytelling Tool

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tome , the AI-powered storytelling format for work and important ideas, today introduced generative storytelling. Launching in beta, Tome’s AI enables creators to generate entire narratives from scratch, complete with intelligent titles, outlines, pagination, page layouts and page content supported by GPT-3 and AI-generated images.



“Generative text and image technology has captivated the world, but we’ve yet to see an application that can power a compelling, visually-engaging story. We’re putting this technology to work in a really tangible way that helps anyone express themselves or share important ideas. Now creators can generate complete, visual narratives with a single written command,” said Keith Peiris, Tome co-founder and CEO. “Gone are the days of writer’s block or staring at a blank page. Unlocking your best work and ideas in Tome is now as simple as typing a prompt and hitting enter.”

“We think about AI as a collaborative partner that you can iterate with and create with,” said Henri Liriani, Tome co-founder and CPO. “Our vision is that AI is available when you’d like it, at any stage of the creation process. Now, for example, you can use AI in Tome to riff on an idea, create a starting point with visuals, or add a single page of content on a specific topic. Over time, we see Tome’s AI becoming increasingly nuanced – refining tone, honing the perfect visual to express a point, or creating alternative layouts and charts.”

Tome’s AI works iteratively with creators to create compelling presentations and stories. Creators can input a simple written prompt and instantly generate a full narrative structure. Additional iterations and new AI functionality, including text and tone editing, inline image adjustments, and alternate layouts, are expected in early 2023. Creators can use Tome’s AI for endless work applications, including building presentations, product roadmaps, fundraising decks, sales pitches, thought leadership pieces and more. Creators can also use Tome’s AI for creative applications in their personal lives, from generating an itinerary for their next trip to making a visual how-to fitness guide to crafting a new bedtime story for their child every night.

“We’re entering an era of human amplification where we’ll see a historic acceleration in the coupling of human intelligence and technology,” said Reid Hoffman, board member at Tome and OpenAI, and Partner at Greylock. “Tome is a compelling proof point and window into a future where AI-powered tools enhance human creativity, as well as everyday tasks and critical problem-solving. This shift will make professionals and companies more productive and inventive in every industry.”

“As AI crosses over from the research lab into applications for day-to-day life, a new wave of innovators stand to reshape every part of our world,” said Dan Rose, board member at Tome, and Chairman, Coatue Ventures. “It is particularly exciting to support teams like Tome who are building AI-enabled storytelling tools that have the potential to transform how we communicate ideas. We believe these are the types of tools that will define the next decade of innovation in technology."

Generative storytelling builds on Tome’s existing AI functionality, which includes its DALL·E 2 image generation tile, automated color picking and responsive design system. Tome is also equipped with numerous integrations that let creators tell stories with any type of content, from interactive prototypes and 3D renderings to live integrations with popular tools, such as Figma, Airtable, Framer, Looker, and Giphy.

Tome can be accessed via desktop or Tome’s iOS app. Use generative storytelling to co-create your next presentation by creating a free Tome account at tome.app.

