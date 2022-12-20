The MVP Foundation Inc. Announces Its 5th Annual ‘Dream Gift Toy Drive’

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, t he MVP Foundation Inc. announced its 5th Annual Dream Gift Toy Drive in partnership with the University Hospital at Downstate’s Department of Pediatrics to spread holiday cheer and help chronically ill children and their families. The children at the University Hospital at Downstate battle with health conditions such as cancer, sickle cell disease, and autoimmune disorders.



The process starts with children at the University Hospital at Downstate (UHD) asking Santa for a dream gift. The MVP Foundation Inc. purchases the gifts, and parents and guardians then give these presents to their children.

“The impact of the Dream Gift Toy Drive on families in our community is quite significant and we’re truly grateful for the continued partnership with the MVP Foundation Inc.,” said Stephen Wadowski, M.D., Professor and Chairman, Department of Pediatrics at UHD. “Our patients are often underprivileged and have many challenges. Their smiles and the happiness the children experience when they receive their dream gifts are immeasurable and heartwarming.”

“We would like to thank the MVP Foundation Inc. for their generous gifts and spreading joy to the children being treated at Downstate during the holiday season,” said UHD Chief Executive Officer David H. Berger, M.D., FACS.

In 2021, the MVP Foundation Inc. provided 119 dream gifts to the children at UHD. Previous gifts included Nintendo Switches, TVs, AirPods, Uggs, Jordans, laptops, toys, dollhouses, iPads, essential items for infants, and more.

“Every child deserves to witness the magic of the holiday season and it is our goal to help make that happen with the Dream Gift Toy Drive,” said Jared Carmel, Executive Director of the MVP Foundation, Inc. “For many, the gifts we provide are the only ones they receive. The best part is that the parents or guardians are the heroes because the gifts come from them or Santa, as the foundation stays anonymous. For 2023 and beyond, we intend to expand to other regions to try and replicate what we have done for the children at Downstate.”

Donations can be made through the 5th Annual Dream Gift Toy Drive’s GoFundMe.

About The MVP Foundation Inc.

The goal of the MVP Foundation Inc. is to spread holiday cheer and anonymously change the lives of chronically ill children, while making their guardians the heroes. The process starts with children at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University asking Santa for a dream gift. The MVP Foundation Inc. purchases the gifts, and parents and guardians then place the dream gifts under the tree from Santa.

About SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University

SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University is the borough's only academic medical center for health education, research, and patient care. It is a 342-bed facility serving the healthcare needs of New York City and Brooklyn's 2.6 million residents. University Hospital at Downstate (UHD) is Downstate's teaching hospital, backed by an outstanding medical school's expertise and world-class academic center research facilities. More than 800 physicians, representing 53 specialties and subspecialties—many of them ranked as tops in their fields—comprise Downstate's staff.

In addition to high-risk neonatal and infant services, pediatric nephrology, and dialysis (kidney diseases)—and offering the only kidney transplantation program in Brooklyn, among many other distinctive programs—Downstate also sponsors a major learning center for young children with developmental disorders and disabilities. In addition to UHD, Downstate comprises a College of Medicine, College of Nursing, School of Health Professions, a School of Graduate Studies, a School of Public Health, and a multifaceted biotechnology initiative, including the Downstate Biotechnology Incubator and BioBAT for early-stage and more mature companies, respectively. For more information, visit www.downstate.edu or follow us on Twitter at @sunydownstate.