HealthEd Academy Reports On The Latest Ketogenic Diet Study And Its Link To Boosting Testosterone By 25%

Clark, New Jersey, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEd Academy was created by fitness and bodybuilding expert, Steve Price, to share his vast experience and knowledge on how you can gain muscle, lose weight, or improve your overall health and fitness.

His website reviews the most effective bodybuilding and fitness supplements or products that are currently on the market, and as Steve is aware of the overwhelming misinformation that people can find online, he ensures that each product he endorses has been thoroughly researched and the information he provides has been acquired from trusted medical experts.

You can also find a variety of honest and unbiased articles about nutrition, fitness, and well-being at HealthEd Academy that are tailored to help beginners in the fitness world to professional athletes and can rest assured that each post will not include any gimmicks or fabs and only the best ways to reach your personal fitness goals.

The latest healthcare news that HealthEd Academy is reporting on is the peer-reviewed study published by Wiley’s Andrology Journal on December 2, 2022, which states that a ketogenic diet increases testosterone levels in obese males by up to 25%.

These findings suggest that a low-calorie keto diet can lead to rapid improvements in total testosterone levels associated with weight loss in male obese non-diabetic subjects.

The Study

The study, ‘Very low-calorie ketogenic diet rapidly augments testosterone levels in non-diabetic obese subjects’ by Angelo Cignarelli et al., that HealthEd Academy is sharing, followed 22 obese males who stuck to a ketogenic diet for 28 days.

Researchers found that as well as achieving notable reductions in their weight, fat mass, and waist circumference, the participants also had a significant increase in serum total testosterone levels.

Angelo Cignarelli stated, “a very low-calorie ketogenic diet results in rapid improvements in total testosterone levels associated with weight loss in male obese non-diabetic subjects, particularly in the presence of obesity-related hypogonadism.”

The details of the results show that the ketogenic diet substantially created persistent reductions in body weight, BMI, fat mass, blood glucose, insulin, and the HOMA index.

Additionally, there was a significant increase in serum total testosterone levels (+35 ng/dl after 7 days and +74 ng/dl after 28 days), as well as an increase in sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) levels. Hypogonadal subjects achieved higher percentages of increase in total testosterone levels (up to +98.12 ng/dl) as well as weight loss and greater reductions in weight, fat mass, and waist circumference than eugonadal subjects.

Overall, Cignarelli’s research suggests a strong link with how a low-calorie keto diet can lead to rapid improvements in total testosterone levels associated with weight loss in male obese non-diabetic subjects.

Supporting Results

To confirm whether or not this study supported other research and results in this area, HealthEd Academy searched for similar studies and found comparable conclusions were drawn by Jacob M Wilson and his team in the 2020 study ‘Effects of Ketongenic Dieting on Body Compostition, Strength, Power, and Hormonal Profiles in Resistance Training Men.’

Published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, vol. 34, the study corroborates with the findings reported by Cignarelli as Wilson found that a ketogenic diet (compared to the standard Western diet) significantly increased the men’s total testosterone levels by up to 118ng/dL after 11 weeks.

He claims, “total testosterone increased significantly from weeks 0 to 11 in the ketogenic diet (118 ng/dl) as compared to the western diet (-36 ng/dl) from pre to post while insulin did not change.”

Both these studies and the most recent research show that a ketogenic diet may be a natural method to significantly increase testosterone levels in healthy and obese men, as well as individuals with hypogonadism.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/healthed-academy-reports-on-the-latest-ketogenic-diet-study-and-its-link-to-boosting-testosterone-by-25/