OMEGA Announces Expansion of Groundbreaking, Non-Invasive Temperature Sensor Technology, Now Available for Use on Plastic Pipes

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMEGA Engineering, a leader in temperature measurement innovation for over 60 years, is announcing the launch of the latest version of its HANI Clamp-On Temperature Sensor: the HANI Clamp Sensor designed specifically for plastic pipe applications.

Previously available only for metal pipe applications, this newest version of the HANI Sensor is the only industrial-grade, high-accuracy, non-invasive temperature sensor on the market today for plastic pipe applications.

Award-winning HANI Sensors precisely measure the temperature of media inside a pipe in seconds without ever breaching the pipe. This means no drilling, no cutting, no epoxies, and, most importantly, no downtime. And, because HANI Sensors never come into contact with the process media, there is no risk of contamination or drift associated with sensor buildup, wear, breakage, corrosion, or damage from wake frequencies or water hammer.

Already making waves for innovation, HANI Sensor expansion to plastic pipe applications marks further advancement of this patent-pending breakthrough technology.

"Plastic pipes have a very low thermal conductivity, so it is very difficult to try and read temperature through them," says Ken Leibig, Director of Engineering at OMEGA. "With the proprietary algorithm we've developed, HANI sensors do what few even thought was possible: they install with the ease of a surface sensor while offering the high accuracy and high performance of a traditional immersion sensor. And now, with our newest model, the HANI is becoming even more universal in its application - not to mention the fact that it is the only non-invasive sensor on the market capable of measuring temperature of media moving through a plastic pipe."

Upgrade to a HANI Clamp-on Temperature Sensor for the plastic pipes in your system and lower the total cost of ownership and eliminate chemical compatibility risks without having to sacrifice any accuracy or performance.

Learn More

ABOUT OMEGA

Founded in 1962 to manufacture a single thermocouple line, OMEGA ENGINEERING has grown into a leading international, integrated, single-source supplier of highly engineered products and customized solutions for the industrial processing, aerospace, chemical and petrochemical, medical and pharmaceutical, and food and beverage markets. With over 700 employees, operations at OMEGA include research and development, engineering and manufacturing, calibration, sales, marketing, distribution, expert technical support, and customer service. OMEGA designs and manufactures more than 100,000 state-of-the-art, innovative products for the measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity.

Contact Information:

Nicole Quinzi

Commercial Marketing Manager

nquinzi@omega.com

2033591660



Related Images











Image 1: HANI Clamp-On Temperature Sensor for Plastic Pipes





HANI Clamp-On Temperature Sensor on a Plastic Pipe









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment