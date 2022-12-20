The Brains Marketing Explores the 5 Most Damaging Organic Marketing Mistakes

London, UK, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic marketing mistakes can cost businesses time, money and a drop-off in search engine rankings. So what can we do to enhance marketing strategies?

Firstly, it’s crucial to know what works for your brand, and which marketing techniques could potentially be sabotaging your strategies instead of optimising them to reach your goals.

Although mistakes can be a huge downer, they’re also a learning opportunity. They can be a great time to analyse what went wrong and apply your learnings to your future strategy. Knowing what not to do is just as important as knowing what to do.

This is why The Brains have put together a resource explaining the 5 most damaging organic marketing mistakes businesses can make. You can read the full post here.

About The Brains:

The Brains is a leading digital marketing agency in London, focused on strategies that offer unbeatable ROI and long-term business success. The Brains offers PPC, content marketing, lead generation and SEO services among others.

For more information please contact:

Jonathan Lemer, Director, The Brains
Email: jonathan@thebrains.co.uk
Telephone: 0333 050 7328
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebrainsmarketing
Website: https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/

