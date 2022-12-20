Mortgages Remortgages: Stephen Kerringan Offers Fee Free Mortgage And Brokering Advice To Residents In Doncaster, Scunthorpe And Sheffield

Doncaster, UK, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over 30 years of experience, Stephen Kerringan, who is based at the company Mortgages Remortgages in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, is now offering fee-free mortgage and brokering advice for people who are first-time property buyers, are moving home, want to buy-to-let or are looking to remortgage their home.

Covering the areas of Doncaster, Scunthorpe and Sheffield, Stephen will help residents regardless of if they have bad credit, need to borrow large sums, or are self-employed, and will always tailor his guidance based on his client’s unique financial situation and by using the latest market information.

If you are based in one of the above areas and are searching for free mortgage advisor near me, then consider Stephen Kerringan, who, with his plethora of 5-star reviews from satisfied customers, has proven to use his wealth of knowledge in the mortgage and protection market to support you at each step of your mortgage journey.

Fast and Bespoke Mortgage Advice

With no broker fees, minimal paperwork, and access to the best market deals (including deals from your existing lender) Stephen Kerringan utilises his years of experience as a mortgage broker Doncaster at Mortgages Remortgages and his wide network of lenders to offer you an opportunity to get on the property ladder and keep your mortgage repayments as low as possible.

Stephen provides a variety of first-class services, as well as access to a helpful mortgage calculator to help those first getting started in the property market to experienced buyers who are looking to update or diversify their property portfolio.

His services include:

First-Time Buyers Mortgage Advice

The process of buying a home can be overwhelming for the first-time buyer, especially with so much competition and pressure from agents.

If you are located in South Yorkshire and are looking for a mortgage broker near me that will assist you in buying your first property, then select Stephen Kerringan at Mortgages Remortgages.

With access to over 90 lenders and 20,000 mortgages in Doncaster, Stephen will act as a consultant and guide you through the entire housing process to help you find the best first-time mortgage that can make your dream home more affordable.

Remortgages

As an experienced mortgage advisor Doncaster Sheffield, Stephen Kerringan can provide specialist advice if you are considering remortgaging your home.

He will endeavour to ensure the whole process runs smoothly and efficiently so that you can consolidate your debts and regain control of your financial situation.

Moving Home

Commonly known as one of the most stressful events in your life, moving home can be a complicated and nerve-wracking experience.

Mortgages Remortgages takes some of the stress out of your mortgage application and will work alongside you to find the best solution for your own personal situation without any outside interference from banks, building societies or estate agents.

Buy To Let Mortgage Advice

Buy-to-let mortgages are for landlords who want to buy a property in a certain area and rent it out.

Just like regular mortgages, buy-to-let mortgages come with their own set of rules and regulations, such as the potential for higher interest rates and fees, a minimum deposit of 25% of the property’s value (although this can also range between 20%-40%), as well as taking into account your age and financial situation.

With the reputation of the best mortgage advisor Doncaster, Stephen Kerringan will offer you his expert fee-free advice to assist you on your path of becoming a landlord.

More information

To find out more about Mortgages Remortgages and to see Stephen Kerringan’s complete list of mortgage and brokering services, please visit their website at https://mortgagesrm.co.uk.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/mortgages-remortgages-stephen-kerringan-offers-fee-free-mortgage-and-brokering-advice-to-residents-in-doncaster-scunthorpe-and-sheffield/