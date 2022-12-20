Corewell Health Grows Robotic Program to Treat Heart Rhythm Disorders with Adoption of Stereotaxis’ Genesis System

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announced the successful treatment of patients using the latest Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation (RMN) system by physicians of the nationally recognized Fred & Lena Meijer Heart Center, part of Corewell Health in Grand Rapids, Michigan.



Electrophysiologists at Corewell Health have established a successful robotic cardiac ablation program treating nearly 500 patients using advanced robotic technology. The hospital is now among the first in the world, and the first in Michigan, to offer the latest in RMN technology with the Genesis system.

“Robotics is an integral part of our electrophysiology program at Corewell Health and reflects our ongoing commitment of being at the forefront of cardiovascular care,” said Dr. Musa Dahu, cardiac electrophysiologist at Corewell Health. “Adopting the Genesis RMN system will allow us to continue to provide the most advanced care for patients including those suffering from the most complex cardiac arrhythmias.”

Robotic Magnetic Navigation introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation, a common minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias. Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias—abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, arrhythmias may significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with the physicians at Corewell Health as they advance the frontiers of patient care and clinical science,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis. “We look forward to working with Corewell Health to extend its leadership in arrhythmia care in Grand Rapids.”

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

