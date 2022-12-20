Company announcement no 19-2022

Søborg, December 20, 2022

Jesper Eigen Møller takes over as chairman of the Board of directors

Jesper Eigen Møller has accepted the position as chairman of the Board of directors in Konsolidator taking over from lawyer Søren Ingerslev, who has decided to leave the Board of directors.

Jesper was elected to the board in November 2018 and has experience as chairman from Linkfire A/S and Brøndbyernes I.F. Fodbold A/S. Søren Ingerslev will leave the Board of directors of Konsolidator in order to free up time to focus on his newly assumed role as managing partner of Elmann Law Firm.

“I have been a member of the Board of directors in Konsolidator since 2016 with the intention, among other things, to contribute in making Konsolidator mature in regards to regulatory requirements. Further, Konsolidator has reached the scale-up phase where commercialization is even more important for the company, and I believe with the election of Thomas á Porta and Claus Jul Christiansen, at the ordinary general meeting in March 2022, Konsolidator is in a good place to embark on this journey. With this in mind and the fact that assuming the role of managing partner of Elmann Lawfirm requires more of my time I have decided to leave the board of directors in Konsolidator”, says Søren Ingerslev.

Jesper Eigen Møller continues “It has been a great pleasure to work with Søren since 2018. On behalf of the Board of directors and the executive management team I like to thank Søren for all his efforts and for his contribution to Konsolidator over the past 5-6 years. Konsolidator is ready to continue the scale-up journey as a listed company.”

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

Attachment