Cobalt Robotics Announces Industry First Robot Integration with Envoy Workplace Platform

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt Robotics , the only machine learning startup to replace security guard posts with autonomous robots around the world, announced today a new technology partnership and industry-first software integration with Envoy . Envoy is the fastest-evolving workplace platform that transforms modern workplaces for flexible work.



Envoy Visitors is now integrated with Cobalt’s autonomous robots, adding a new level of innovation to the visitor check-in process. Workplaces that require a visitor to register at the reception desk will be greeted by a Cobalt robot. Visitors provide their information which syncs to Envoy’s visitors log and then can be approved for entry. This adds an extra layer of security and privacy.

Additional features and benefits include:

- instant notifications

- visitor screening

- digital document signing

- badge printing

- analytics and insights into visitor volume

“The return to office and rise in satellite offices are creating challenges for companies that still need to provide services like security and reception. This new integration with Envoy Visitors demonstrates how we’re responding to the demands in the industry and providing automation solutions that customers need to streamline processes in the workplace,” said Mike LeBlanc, President and COO of Cobalt Robotics.

About Cobalt Robotics

Cobalt Robotics is the only company to automate repetitive manual security and facility tasks with an integrated service which unifies state-of-the-art robotics, machine learning software, and expert human oversight. Its technology platform and 24/7 dedicated professional security services team improve safety, security and facility workflows with greater efficiency and predictability at substantially reduced costs, while allowing guards to focus on tasks that require judgment, empathy and decision making. Cobalt’s mobile robotics help companies make their spaces smarter, safer, and more secure, protecting both their employees and intellectual property. Leading enterprises including Slack demonstrate that automation in the workplace is a top to bottom priority with Cobalt. Learn more at www.cobaltrobotics.com .

Media contact:

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing Communications (for Cobalt Robotics)

617-640-9278

gina@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/231ea65d-628b-4e9b-b194-84d1a5dc120f