The Global Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Route of Administration, By Drug Class, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374176/?utm_source=GNW

As per the data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 75% of women are predicted to have vulvovaginal candidiasis at least one time and 40%–45% of women may have the condition two or more times. The condition is classified as complicated or uncomplicated on the basis of clinical presentation, host factors, microbiology, and response to therapy.



The condition generally rises the need to consider a gynecologist or nurse practitioner. Vulvovaginal Candidiasis can be diagnosed and managed by antifungal medications. Although vulvovaginal candidiasis could be treated in a few days, in cases of complicated situations the treatment could be for a longer period.



Patient awareness is very crucial in this condition. Though vulvovaginal candidiasis is not life-threatening it is essential to have adequate medication over time as it may become worse and lead to withdrawal from sexual activities out of embarrassment. Malignancy, abuse, trauma, inflammatory bowel disease, sexual transmission of infections, and immune disease could be some of the reasons for vaginal discomfort. The patients must undergo a complete and careful physical test, and proper ancillary testing to know about the exact reason for the condition for further treatment.



One should undergo the diagnosis of vulvovaginal candidiasis if the person feels pain, redness, or swelling in the vaginal area. The condition of vulvovaginal candidiasis is linked to normal vaginal pH which is 4.5. Using 10% of KOH in wet preparations helps in improving the visualization of mycelia and yeast via disrupting cellular material which may hide the pseudohyphae or yeast. It is important for all women having symptoms of vulvovaginal candidiasis to undergo an examination of the wet mount with KOH preparation and get treatment on time.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The widespread novel coronavirus all over the world has slightly impacted the growth of the vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market. The demand for drugs for vulvovaginal candidiasis was high due to the rising prevalence of candidiasis among patients who have suffered from COVID-19. This is because of the rise in healthcare-associated infections and bloodstream infections, especially among those who were admitted to hospitals. Owing to all these elements, the vulvovaginal candidiasis market has quickly recovered after the first quarter of 2020 and is further anticipated to continue to grow.



Market Growth Factor



Growing spending on research & development and expansion of product portfolio



The market has been witnessing the introduction of various safe & effective antifungal agents. Some of the effective antifungal agents available in the market are terbinafine, fluconazole, and itraconazole. The pharmaceutical industries are increasing the expenditure on research & development intending to expand their product portfolio for anti-infective drugs. Most of the market players are focusing on the development of effective therapeutic agents for patients with weak immunity systems to cure fungal infections such as vulvovaginal candidiasis.



Rising prevalence of diabetes



The prevalence of diabetes is growing continuously all over the world. According to the data provided by WHO, in 1980, patients with diabetes was around 108 million, which rose to 422 million in 2014. The prevalence has been growing more rapidly in low-income and middle-income nations as compared to high-income nations. Diabetes is one of the reasons for various serious issues such as stroke, heart failure, blindness, kidney failure, and others. In 2014, about 8.5% of adults above the age of 18 were diabetic. As the prevalence of diabetes across the world is growing, the cases of vulvovaginal candidiasis are also predicted to increase. This would result in market growth for the vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment in the upcoming years.



Market Restraining Factor



Side effects of consumption of medicines such as fluconazole



Medicines such as fluconazole are antifungal medications prescribed to cure candida fungal infections such as vulvovaginal candidiasis. The consumption of fluconazole may lead to drug interaction with various blood thinners, antibiotics, sedatives, diuretics, antiseizure, and various other medications. Also, various cautions mentioned on the medicines are applied to individuals having liver disorders or any other diseases which could lead to the side effect of consuming such conditions.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market is divided into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy. In 2021, the retail pharmacy segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market. The disease treatment takes short as well as long-term support of medications which raises the sale of treatment drugs from retail pharmacies.



Route of Administration Outlook



By route of administration, the vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market is fragmented into oral, intravenous and topical. The topical segment covered a significant revenue share in the vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market in 2021. This is attributable to the availability of topical products such as prescription formulations and over-the-counter. Topical OTCs include Miconazole cream, Tioconazole ointment, and Clotrimazole cream and prescription formulations include Terconazole cream and Butoconazole cream.



Drug Class Outlook



Based on drug class, the vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market is segmented into clotrimazole, nystatin, fluconazole, ketoconazole, terbinafine, terconazole and others. In 2021, the fluconazole segment dominated the vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market with the maximum revenue share. Fungal diseases pose a crucial threat to public health for certain reasons, due to which the market players across the globe are focused on research & development of clinical use of fluconazole.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America region led the vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market by generating the maximum revenue share in 2021. The main factor resulting in the region’s dominance in the market is the presence of market players such as Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Pfizer Inc., and others. Moreover, the regional market is expanding due to the rising prevalence of diabetes in the region, which may lead to increased cases of vulvovaginal candidiasis in the North American nations.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NovaQuest Capital Management,LLC), Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Scynexis, Inc. and Grupo Ferrer Internacional S.A.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Distribution Channel



• Retail Pharmacy



• Hospital Pharmacy



• Online Pharmacy



By Route of Administration



• Oral



• Intravenous



• Topical



By Drug Class



• Fluconazole



• Clotrimazole



• Terconazole



• Terbinafine



• Nystatin



• Ketoconazole



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Bayer AG



• Bristol Myers Squibb Company



• Pfizer, Inc.



• Astellas Pharma, Inc.



• Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NovaQuest Capital Management,LLC)



• Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.



• Scynexis, Inc.



• Grupo Ferrer Internacional S.A.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374176/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________