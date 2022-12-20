Cayuga Centers Receives Utica Comets Tickets From the Save of the Day Foundation

UTICA, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuga Centers , a non-profit human services agency, received 50 tickets to a Utica Comets hockey game on Wednesday, December 14, from the Comets’ Save of the Day Foundation . The donated tickets were distributed to Cayuga Centers Utica-area families to enjoy.



“On behalf of Cayuga Centers’ Utica office and the families that received tickets, we are incredibly thankful for the Utica Comets’ Save of the Day Foundation’s donation,” said Sarah Crever, Director of Utica Treatment Family Foster Care. “Many of our families haven’t experienced a professional sports game, so we are grateful the Save of the Day Foundation has kicked off the holiday season with giving so many the opportunity to attend such a fun community event.”

Save of the Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization affiliated with the Utica Comets hockey team and Utica City FC soccer team. The non-profit supports youth and other charitable organizations in the Mohawk Valley region through in-kind donations and grants, raffles, special events, ticket donations and player community service efforts.

“We were honored that local businesses could assist us in bringing families, who may otherwise not have the opportunity to attend a Utica Comets game, for a night of fun,” said Samantha Bentley, who serves as the Director of Save of the Day Foundation and the Community Relations Coordinator for the Utica Comets.

Cayuga Centers was one of several organizations that was provided free tickets for the game, a result of Cayuga Centers longstanding relationship and partnerships with the Utica Comets. The agency also tabled during the game and distributed information about how the general public can support its programs. To learn more about Cayuga Centers’ programs, visit www.cayugacenters.org .

About Cayuga Centers

Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit, human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services nationally, with offices in over 10 cities. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves 10,000 individuals and families annually. Visit www.cayugacenters.org to learn about its services, how to become a foster parent, and employment opportunities.

