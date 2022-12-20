STEADRIGHT ANNOUNCES EXPERT GEOPHYSICS TECHNICAL ADVISOR ALAN KING

Huntsville, ONT., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE: SCM) (“Steadright” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the newest addition to our team, Mr. Alan King, as Technical Advisor in Geophysics for the Company. Steadright has been generating interest in the critical minerals industry and mining community with the RAM Project in Port Cartier. Steadright continues to build a world-class team of experts in the mining and exploration of the key critical minerals including nickel, copper, cobalt, and precious metals to support the BEV industry. Alan will be joining the other recent additions to the team including Robert Palkovits, former mine Chief Geologist for VALE and Brent Rochon, former VP of Marketing in both nickel and copper for VALE.



Alan is well known and highly regarded in the exploration industry. Alan worked for INCO Exploration and Technical Services as senior geophysicist and manager of geophysics from 1990 until 2006 when INCO was taken over by VALE. At VALE, Alan resumed a technical role and then became chief geophysicist for VALE G lobal E xploration until he retired from VALE in 2012. Alan has spent the last 10 years as an independent consultant to the industry through his company, Geoscience North Ltd. He brings his wealth of experience in the application of geophysics in base metal exploration to Steadright.

Robert Palkovits, VP Exploration, had the opportunity to work with Alan in Sudbury Basin nickel-copper exploration and ore delineation during his tenure as Chief Geologist with VALE. Rob states, “I have always enjoyed collaborating with Alan during our time at INCO and VALE, he was always ready to respond to our needs and helped develop strategies to optimize our programs and budgets. He was very professional in providing geophysical support to the mining operations including BHEM, RIM, optical and acoustic televiewer, full waveform sonic, and seismic tomography surveys that were successful in finding new orebodies and delineating more ore. I know Al will bring that same engaged personality to the table every time, and it will be exciting to be on the same team once again.”

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a junior mining exploration company established in 2019 and incorporated in the Province of Ontario. Steadright currently holds an option on its property, specifically in Port Cartier, Gaspe Bay Region of Quebec Canada, accessible by route 138. Steadright's Quebec project, the RAM Project, is comprised of 4,201 acres. The RAM property is located on a highly prospective geological unit and historically has been under explored for Ni, Co, Cu and precious metals. Steadright also has an option agreement for the B2 Project exploring for Cu, Ag located in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec.

