Probiotics Market to Cross $85.4 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Probiotics Market is estimated to be valued at USD 57.8 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 85.4 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. In the food & beverage industry, probiotics are living microorganisms associated with health benefits when consumed in appropriate quantities. They are helpful in the treatment of diseases, such as intestinal inflammation and urogenital infections, in both humans and animals. They are fed to the livestock to enhance microbial stability in the intestinal tract. The major reasons for the growing demand for probiotics in fortified foods are the increase in awareness related to their benefits and rise in consumer willingness to purchase probiotics-incorporated premium products.

Report Metric Details Revenue Forecast 85.4 billion by 2027 Growth Rate CAGR of 8.1% Market Size Estimation 2022–2027 Base Year Considered 2021 Forecast Period Considered 2022–2027 Segments covered By product type,

Ingredient,

End user,

Distribution channel,

Region Regions covered North America,

Asia Pacific,

Europe,

South America

RoW Key Players in Probiotics Market Report Probi (Sweden)

Nestle (Switzerland)

ADM (US)

Danone (France)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US)

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan)

General Mills Inc. (US)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Inc. (Denmark)

BiGaia (Sweden)

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

A wide variety of probiotics-based functional beverage products are available in the Asia Pacific market offered by Yakult Honsha.

Asia Pacific has a huge market share in the probiotics market which implies that the demand and consumer awareness is high in the region, making it the most lucrative region for probiotics market players to enter. Other factors such as rapidly rising urbanization, government health initiatives, rise in the demand for meat, and fast-growing economies with attractive investment opportunities are pulling investments in the industry from various players around the globe. Japan-based Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. is a leading and well-established player in the market, particularly in the functional beverages category. It has a dominant share in the region for this category. The knowledge of consumer perception and local taste gives it a competitive edge over other players that are not from the region.

The global feed market is relatively untapped and small in comparison to the functional food & beverages segment

Probiotics-based feed is relatively less commercialized than functional food & beverages in the market. This is because the human end-user market is much bigger than the animal end-user market. The animal end-user market is at a very nascent stage, and the importance of probiotics-fortified feed has just started gaining momentum in the probiotics market, which already has a big dominant presence of functional food & beverages probiotics products. However, as the awareness in the animal feed segment is on the rise, the demand for the segment is gradually rising, further pushing the players to manufacture products to cater to the interests of the gradually rising market.

Change in consumption pattern with growing incidence of chronic diseases is creating opportunities in the probiotics market

Chronic diseases are among the most prevalent health conditions worldwide, especially in developed countries, such as the US. As per the data published by the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease (PFCD), chronic diseases are the leading cause of death and disability in the US. Approximately 133 million Americans, or 45% of the population, have at least one chronic disease, and chronic diseases are responsible for seven out of every 10 deaths in the US, killing more than 1.7 million Americans every year. Thus, changing consumption patterns and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases can prove to be a big opportunity for the players in the probiotics industry, especially in the dietary supplements space, as the products have health-associated benefits that are disease preventive.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the growth of 9.5% during the forecast period making it the fastest-growing market

The probiotics market in Asia Pacific is growing at a CAGR of 9.5%. The Asia-Pacific region consists of a rising population, some of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and a growing preference for functional foods, which is expected to thrive the probiotics market in the region. Moreover, major players in the market are establishing their plants in the region to tap the rising potential. The demand for feed probiotics is also on a rise, due to an increase in demand for safer, healthier, and export-quality meat and poultry. Thus, high demand and investments from key players are expected to propel the probiotics market ecosystem in the region, during the forecast period, making Asia-Pacific, the fastest-growing market.

The key players in this market include Danone (France), ADM (US), Probi (Sweden), and Nestle (Switzerland).

