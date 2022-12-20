The Global Tendonitis Treatment Market size is expected to reach $252.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 3.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tendonitis Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Therapy Type, By Condition, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374174/?utm_source=GNW

Mild swelling, frozen shoulder, and discomfort are a few of the signs of tendonitis.



Although a sudden injury might result in tendinitis, the condition is far more likely to develop by repeatedly performing a certain movement over time. Most tendinitis cases are brought on by repetitive motions from work or hobbies that strain the tendons. It’s crucial to use good technique when engaging in repetitive work- or sports-related activities. Tennis elbow is one example of how improper technique can overload the tendon and cause tendonitis.



Pain relief and inflammation reduction are the goals of tendinitis treatment. Common home remedies include rest, heat and ice packs, and over-the-counter painkillers. Further measures may be suggested by a doctor if they do not help a person’s symptoms.



A result of overuse is tendinitis. The inflammation can be reduced by giving the injured tendon some rest. The person should refrain from the sport or repetitive motion that triggered the tendonitis. Movement can be limited with the aid of a bandage, splint, or brace.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The pandemic had an impact on the major players’ supply chains, operations, product distribution, production, and other commercial ventures. Many businesses in the industry have reported a reduction in sales of their tendonitis treatment goods. The healthcare facilities were compelled to reschedule and prioritize treatments as important or not due to factors such as a lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), a skilled workforce, restrictions, and lockdowns. A reduction in market growth during the pandemic can be linked to the fact that various physical therapy and surgical techniques for tendonitis treatment were not deemed necessary during the pandemic period. This will provide positive growth prospects in the upcoming years.



Market Growth Factors



Rising Incidence Of Sport Injury



The rise in amateur sports and activity levels, and the ageing of the population in key markets around the world, are all predicted to increase demand for high-end treatment of tendonitis. Tendonitis is typically brought on by the overuse or repetitive stress of tendons in the knee, wrist, or ankle. Due to this, tendonitis is the most common injury afflicting participants in high-demand sports including basketball, football, downhill skiing, gymnastics, and soccer.



Growing Cases Of Orthopedic Disorders



Orthopedic injuries are a key reason for concern in terms of public health as the prevalence of serious orthopedic diseases is increasing globally. Some of the factors contributing to this cause of concern are the rising prevalence of tennis elbow, pitcher’s elbow, swimmer’s shoulder, and Achilles tendonitis. Another crucial sign is the rise in the number of obese persons in the world. Obese people are much more likely to acquire diabetes, as well as orthopedic and musculoskeletal conditions.



Market Restraining Factors



Severe Impact Of Pandemic Period



The tendonitis treatment market is being hampered by recurring injuries, delay, and the ineffectiveness of treatments, along with the associated side effects. The Covid-19 outbreak has had a profound impact on how tendinitis is managed. Temporary lockdowns, travel restrictions, and an increase in the number of infections in healthcare facilities have all had a negative influence on the industry. Due to a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals who can treat tendinitis, the epidemic has been delayed.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the tendonitis treatment market is segmented into therapy (hot & cold therapy, physical therapy, shockwave therapy) and surgery. The surgery segment acquired a significant revenue share in the tendonitis treatment market in 2021. For severely injured tendons that are unresponsive to pharmacological therapy, surgical operations are the last resort in the treatment strategy.



Condition Outlook



On the basis of condition, the tendonitis treatment market is fragmented into tennis elbow, golfer’s elbow, pitcher’s elbow, jumper’s knee, swimmer’s shoulder and achilles tendonitis. In 2021, the Achilles tendonitis segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the tendonitis treatment market. The largest tendon in the human body is the Achilles tendon. Running and jumping can stretch and rupture the Achilles tendon, which results in tendinitis. A large number of people are affected by Achilles tendinitis, and most of the ruptures happen when engaging in recreational sports.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the tendonitis treatment market is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the tendonitis treatment market by generating the largest revenue share. The few elements that contribute to the region’s growth include an increase in the number of tendonitis procedures performed there and rising consumer disposable income levels. Significant growth potential for the industry in the region is being created by the introduction of local medical device manufacturers and partnerships with established & famous firms.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and Almatica Pharma, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Tendonitis Treatment Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Aug-2020: Teva came into a partnership with Alvotech, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development & manufacturing of high-quality biosimilars for worldwide markets. This partnership would enable Teva to lend its technical expertise in working with the FDA to bring products to the U.S. market along with broadening its growing biosimilar portfolio as well as continuing to leverage its exceptional cross-functional expertise across both specialty & generic medicines.



Approvals and Trials:



Aug-2022: Abbott got FDA approval for Proclaim Plus, a spinal cord stimulation system featuring FlexBurst360 therapy. FlexBurst360 therapy would offer pain coverage across up to six areas of the trunk and/or limbs & allow programming that could be adjusted as a person’s therapeutic demands evolve. Through Proclaim Plus, the company aimed to address its commitment to advancing the field of neurostimulation and helping people address the challenges they face while managing their chronic pain.



Product Launches and Expansions:



Apr-2022: Boehringer Ingelheim introduced RenuTend, a new stem cell therapy. This therapy enhances the healing of tendon & suspensory ligament injuries in horses. The therapy further demonstrates the company’s commitment to bringing innovation with the aim to enhance the lives of horses and the people who love them.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Oct-2022: Pfizer acquired Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. This acquisition focused on growing Pfizer’s potential to bring the latest treatment options to patients with migraine.



Oct-2022: Pfizer completed the acquisition of Global Blood Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and delivery of life-changing treatments. With this acquisition, Pfizer focused on accelerating innovation & expeditiously bringing multiple potential best-in-class treatments to people living with sickle cell disease.



Jun-2022: Boehringer Ingelheim took over Trutino Biosciences, a pre-clinical stage biotech company. This acquisition would advance the company’s effort to mobilize a patient’s immune system and fight cancer through cancer cell-directed and immune cell-targeting compounds. Further, under this acquisition, Boehringer Ingelheim reserves the right to buy all shares of Trutino Biosciences once specified program milestones have been achieved within a specified time period. Trutino would continue to operate as an independent company until that time.



Apr-2022: GSK completed the acquisition of Sierra Oncology, a California-based, late-stage Biopharmaceutical Company. Through this acquisition, GSK would get the opportunity to bring meaningful latest benefits to patients and further strengthen its portfolio of specialty medicines.



Mar-2022: Pfizer took over Arena Pharmaceuticals, an American biopharmaceutical company. Addition of Arena Pharmaceuticals’s experience and pipeline to Pfizer’s Inflammation and Immunology therapeutic area, helping them to develop breakthroughs to change the lives of people with immuno-inflammatory diseases.



Nov-2021: Pfizer took over Trillium Therapeutics, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. This acquisition aimed at enabling Pfizer to accelerate breakthroughs that change patients’ lives.



Jul-2021: AstraZeneca took over Alexion Pharmaceuticals, an American pharmaceutical company. This acquisition would mark the Company’s entry into medicines for rare diseases and the beginning of the latest chapter for AstraZeneca.



Nov-2020: Merck took over OncoImmune, a privately-held, clinical-stage Biopharmaceutical Company. By this acquisition, Merck would be able to access CD24Fc and take advantage beyond the standard of care therapy for COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen support and hence would represent an important addition to the Merck pipeline of investigational medicines & vaccines developed to address the COVID-19pandemic.



