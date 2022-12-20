The Global Tangential Flow Filtration Market size is expected to reach $3.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tangential Flow Filtration Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Product, By Application, By End-user, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374172/?utm_source=GNW

The process can separate and purify feeds of small volumes like 10mL to large volumes that range from about thousands of liters.



TFF can efficiently be used to harvest cell suspensions, clarify cell lysates and fermentation broths, and fractionate small biomolecules from large ones. In the process, the desired biomolecule or product can be separated, retained, purified, and passed from particles and contaminants of larger molecular weights. For the efficient function of the process, more emphasis is put on the selection of the proper membrane.



Based on the size of the product to be retained, the suitable membrane would be one that has a molecular weight cut-off (MWCO) that is six times smaller than the product size. The suitability of the membrane MWCO also depends on factors like processing time considerations, recovery rate, and solute retention and selectivity. Additionally, retention and selectivity of solute also depend upon molecular structure or shape, presence of some other solute, ionic conditions, solute concentration, and transmembrane pressure.



In general, transmembrane pressure is the factor that is considered highly significant for performing the TFF itself. The transmembrane pressure is the pressure difference on the two sides of the membrane. Various factors like permeate viscosity can induce a change in the transmembrane pressure. Since permeate viscosity and transmembrane pressure are inversely proportional, an increase in the former will decrease the latter. This would thereby reduce the overall efficiency of the process.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The tangential flow filtration method was widely used during the pandemic owing to the rise in the testing and production of viral vectors and vaccines, mainly to find a cure for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2. In addition, the increase in the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines also helped the use of TFF in downstream processes like separation and filtration. The positive outcomes of using TFF during the pandemic further helped the market by attracting more investors and market participants. Several supportive government programs also aided in the expansion of facilities which accelerated the magnitude of studies being conducted on the application of TFF. Therefore, it can conclusively be stated that the pandemic positively impacted the tangential flow filtration market.



Market Growth Factors



Provision Of More Advantages In Comparison To Standard Or Normal Flow Filtration (Nff)



Some significant benefits that the tangential flow filtration offer are higher flow rates, increased productivity, and lesser development of filter cake have increased the utilization of TFF across various industries. TFF used as a single-use method also aids in the reduction of cross-contamination of the finished product with any retentate. This approach has given rise to an improved version of the current TFF technology known as single-pass TFF.



Rising Need For Protein Separation For The Preparation Of Recombinant Proteins



Numerous scientific disciplines, including protein chemistry, immunology, molecular DNA/RNA/oligonucleotides, biochemistry, and microbiology, have been using tangential flow filtration techniques. The primary use of TFF in these industries is to fractionate diluted protein mixtures, desalt and concentrate peptides and proteins, and salvage and purify recombinant proteins or antibodies from cell culture mediums. The ability of TFF to perform highly efficient diafiltration and concentration processes allows precise separation of intact biomolecules.



Market Restraining Factors



High Initial Flux In Microfiltration Membranes



A significant drawback in the tangential flow filtration systems is the high initial flux. This is especially prominent in TFF microfiltration membranes. Initial flux hinders the carrying volume of subsequent flows and can rapidly foul the membrane. As a result, the control of transmembrane pressure becomes highly prominent, which is only sometimes possible. The high initial flux decreases the overall flux rate as well.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the tangential flow filtration market is categorized into single-use tangential flow filtration systems, reusable tangential flow filtration systems, membrane filters, and filtration accessories. The single use TFF systems acquired a significant growth rate in the tangential flow filtration market in 2021. The single use TFF systems are preferred and utilized by multiple companies, contract manufacturing organizations, and contract research organizations. These are also used in research and academic studies. This system offers advantages like smaller footprints, reduced cross-contamination, and severely less processing time for the whole batch.



Technology Outlook



Based on technology, the tangential flow filtration market is classified into ultrafiltration, microfiltration, nanofiltration, and others. The microfiltration segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the tangential flow filtration market in 2021. The pore size of these membranes lie between 0.1 and 10 micrometers and these are extensively used in protein fractionation, pretreatment of other membranes, and microbial removal. The increased use of microfiltration processes in cell separation methods are the main driver of the growth of this segment.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the tangential flow filtration market is fragmented into protein purification, vaccine and viral vectors, antibody purification, raw material filtration, and others. The protein purification segment acquired the highest revenue share in the tangential flow filtration market in 2021. The growth of the segment is attributable to the rising need and use of recombinant protein. TFF is used to concentrate and desalt peptides and proteins to recover and purify antibodies.







End User Outlook



Based on end user, the tangential flow filtration market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations & contract manufacturing organizations, and academic institutes & research laboratories. The contract research organizations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) segment procured a considerable growth rate in the tangential flow filtration market in 2021. Increased demand for biopharmaceuticals, growing adoption of single-use TFF technologies, and growing investments are all responsible for the growth of the segment.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the tangential flow filtration market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment recorded the maximum revenue share in the tangential flow filtration market in 2021. The government in the region have initiated various initiatives and programs that support the extensive utilization of TFF technology. The rise in the biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals companies research and production capabilities are further boosting the applications of TFF.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Parker Hannifin Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (Sartorius AG), Merck Millipore (Merck Group), Alfa Laval AB, Repligen Corporation, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., ABEC, Inc., Sterlitech Corporation, and Synder Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Technology



• Microfiltration



• Ultrafiltration



• Nanofiltration & Others



By Product



• Membrane Filters



o Polyethersulfone (PES)



o Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)



o Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)



o Mixed Cellulose Ester & Cellulose Acetate



o Polycarbonate Tracked Etched (PCTE)



o Regenerated Cellulose & Others



• Single-use



• Reusable



• Filtration Accessories



By Application



• Protein Purification



• Antibody Purification



• Vaccine & Viral Vectors



• Raw Material Filtration



• Others



By End-User



• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



• CROs & CMOs



• Academic & Research Institutes



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Parker Hannifin Corporation



• Danaher Corporation



• Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (Sartorius AG)



• Merck Millipore (Merck Group)



• Alfa Laval AB



• Repligen Corporation



• Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.



• ABEC, Inc.



• Sterlitech Corporation



• Synder Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374172/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________